Polygonle
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Polygonle”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Polygonle is a fun puzzle game in which players must find an 8-letter mystery word in up to 6 tries based on suggested clues. In Polygonle, players are provided with clues hidden inside polygons. The number of polygons will correspond to the length of the mystery word. Your task is to rely on polygonal clues to decode it. Each polygon will represent a letter. This game requires the player's thinking and observation abilities. Besides, players can also use the toolkit in Polygonle to change their strategy accordingly. Hints, which provide subtly hinting in the appropriate direction, or the capability to rotate or work with certain polygons to get a different viewpoint are some examples of these tools. Because of the straightforward design of the game's interface, players can concentrate on solving puzzles rather than being distracted by difficult controls.
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Polygonle”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Blurdle
connectionsgame.io
Dirdle
connectionsgame.io
Colorle
connectionsgame.io
Stepdle
connectionsgame.io
Growdle
connectionsgame.io
Word Master
connectionsgame.io
Wordle Junior
connectionsgame.io
Lingle
connectionsgame.io
Casual Crossword
connectionsgame.io
Rundle
connectionsgame.io
Find The Lost Letter
connectionsgame.io
Hardle
connectionsgame.io