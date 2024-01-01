Troll Toilet Quest 2
Troll Toilet Quest is back for a second, even weirder instalment to the series! Learn how to play a fart organ, breakdance with some flies or become an astronaut - all these adventures and more are waiting in this hilarious point and click game. Don't worry if you get stuck, you can always click the hint button for help! Get ready for more fart-based fun!
