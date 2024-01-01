Stickman Parkour 3

Stickman Parkour 3

Stickman Parkour 3 is an action game that invites you to an exciting adventure in the world of stickmen! Race through all levels filled with running, jumping, flipping, and more stunts! Watch out for various traps, tricky platforms, and enemies lurking around the corner. Gather as much fruit as you can along the way to boost your score. Want to challenge your friends? Take the action online and compete in thrilling PvP matches to see who is the ultimate platformer. Or, team up in co-op mode to overcome obstacles together. Get ready to run and leap alongside your friends!

