Norman Nogging was just a regular Joe, staying up late reading comic books, when a bolt of Cosmic Lightning struck and sent him to a crazy world where everyone walked on walls. Norman iw now a superhero - with a really big head! It's up to you to help him fly through the different levels in one piece, while avoiding enemies and obstacles. Can you get Norman safely back home?

网站：poki.com

