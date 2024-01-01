Phrazle
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Phrazle”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Test your thinking ability by guessing a multi-word phrase in Phrazle with 6 tries. The colors displayed will indicate its level of accuracy. Phrazle is a fun puzzle game with the wordle theme, where players will have to use their thinking and intelligence to find English phrases with appropriate meanings. After entering their prediction, players will know its accuracy through the color of the letters displayed. Here, 3 colors correspond to 3 levels of its accuracy, which are green, yellow, and gray. With green letters it means that the player has correctly filled in the letters in the crossword and they are in the correct position. With yellow letters, it appears in the word but is in the wrong place. With gray letters, they do not appear in the word. Please change the words accordingly to get the correct answer.
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Phrazle”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Wrdl
connectionsgame.io
Colorle
connectionsgame.io
Growdle
connectionsgame.io
Wordle Junior
connectionsgame.io
Word Master
connectionsgame.io
Worgle
connectionsgame.io
Rundle
connectionsgame.io
Flappy Birdle
connectionsgame.io
Lingle
connectionsgame.io
Randle
connectionsgame.io
WordAll
connectionsgame.io
Instant Wordle
connectionsgame.io