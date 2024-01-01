Test your thinking ability by guessing a multi-word phrase in Phrazle with 6 tries. The colors displayed will indicate its level of accuracy. Phrazle is a fun puzzle game with the wordle theme, where players will have to use their thinking and intelligence to find English phrases with appropriate meanings. After entering their prediction, players will know its accuracy through the color of the letters displayed. Here, 3 colors correspond to 3 levels of its accuracy, which are green, yellow, and gray. With green letters it means that the player has correctly filled in the letters in the crossword and they are in the correct position. With yellow letters, it appears in the word but is in the wrong place. With gray letters, they do not appear in the word. Please change the words accordingly to get the correct answer.

网站：connectionsgame.io

