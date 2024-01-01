Obscordle
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Obscordle”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Obscordle is a fun puzzle game where the player will have to find and match the words in the empty squares. Those are 5 letter words. You have 6 attempts. Like other Wordle games, after each guess in Obscordle, you will get a match result through the displayed colors. Green indicates the accuracy of the crossword. Yellow indicates that you have placed the letter in the wrong place, and that the letter is present in the word but in a different location. Gray means this letter does not appear in the word. Based on those colors, change your choice in the next try.
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Obscordle”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。