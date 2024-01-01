Lingle

Lingle

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

游玩网页版

网站：connectionsgame.io

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Lingle”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Lingle is a 6-letter word guessing game in which the player must write 1 valid word on the first line to get hints about subsequent words. In Lingle, players have up to 7 turns to decipher the correct answer. Try to decode it as quickly as possible and with the least number of plays. Based on the color of the crosswords displayed in the first word, you can know the relevance of each letter in the word to be answered. The letter in green is the letter that appears in the word and is in the correct position. Yellow letters are letters that appear in the word but are located in a different position. Gray letters are letters that do not appear in the word and need to be replaced.

网站：connectionsgame.io

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Lingle”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Randle

Randle

connectionsgame.io

Instant Wordle

Instant Wordle

connectionsgame.io

Colorle

Colorle

connectionsgame.io

Phrazle

Phrazle

connectionsgame.io

Rundle

Rundle

connectionsgame.io

Stepdle

Stepdle

connectionsgame.io

Wrdl

Wrdl

connectionsgame.io

Wordle Junior

Wordle Junior

connectionsgame.io

Word Master

Word Master

connectionsgame.io

Bordle

Bordle

connectionsgame.io

Growdle

Growdle

connectionsgame.io

Dirdle

Dirdle

connectionsgame.io

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策