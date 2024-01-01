Instant Wordle

Instant Wordle

Instant Wordle is a fun word guessing game where the player has to find a single 5-letter word. Based on the given guesses, determine the correct solution. When starting to play Instant Wordle, players will be suggested 2 guessed words with a color indicating the correct level of the letter. The green letter is the letter present in the word and is in the correct position, the yellow letter the letter is present in the word but not in the correct position. Gray letters do not appear in words. Based on those suggestions, fill in a suitable word below. However, the difficulty level of the game will gradually increase as on subsequent plays the solution can be limited to a single word.

