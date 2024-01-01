Hardle
Hardle is an exciting word puzzle game in which players try to guess a five-letter word, but with hints whose colors change every day. You absolutely love Wordle but find it too simple to play? Enter Hardle, self-defined as “hard Wordle”, which will surely leave you confused as you try to find the right 5-letter word. In this game, players have eight attempts to guess the word. Just like Wordle, there will be hints after each guess, but with a big twist. Instead of the classic green and yellow letter squares, there are pink and blue squares. The role of pink and blue squares changes randomly every day, so it is up to the player to define which color indicates the right letter in the right place and which one shows the right letter in the wrong place. For instance, on “blue” days, blue means the right letter in the right place, while the roles between two colors are switched on “pink” days!
