Bordle is a fun crossword puzzle game where the player has to find 6 matching 5 letter words. It must contain at least one letter "B". In Bordle, the letters are arranged haphazardly. You need to rearrange them and put them together into a 5-letter word. You will have 6 attempts. After each try, you will know the correct level of the letter through the color displayed. Green is correct, yellow is the letter in the wrong place, and gray is not present. It is similar to Wordle games, but with this game, you will know in advance that there is already at least one "B" in the word.

网站：connectionsgame.io

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Bordle”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。