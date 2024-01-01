5pace6ar is a word guessing game with 6 blanks, fill in a word that means 5 letters and a space in between.Think carefully before giving an answer. It requires the player's quick thinking ability. When you think carefully in 5pace6ar, press the Enter key to know if the result is correct. If you mistype all 6 answers, the whole text will appear in red, which tells you those letters are not in the word. Green means the letter is in the right position, yellow means the letter is present in the word but is in the wrong position. Arrange or change the letters according to the color suggestions provided to make the correct choice next time.

