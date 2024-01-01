Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Zaymo

Zaymo

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：zaymo.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Zaymo”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Interactive email builder for ecommerce brands Recent changes in email clients made it possible to embed a whole website inside an email. We've built the first email builder that lets Shopify brands create emails that are fully interactive like websites. Zaymo emails decrease friction and increase conversion for product marketing and data collection.

网站： zaymo.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Zaymo”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Ryzeo

Ryzeo

ryzeo.com

Arcade

Arcade

arcade.software

Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol

getsitecontrol.com

Barilliance

Barilliance

barilliance.com

soona

soona

soona.co

Unlayer

Unlayer

unlayer.com

sendwithus

sendwithus

sendwithus.com

Zembula

Zembula

zembula.com

Sendy

Sendy

sendy.co

Guideflow

Guideflow

guideflow.com

Dastomize

Dastomize

dastomize.com

SimilarMail

SimilarMail

similarmail.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.