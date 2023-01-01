替代项 - YouVisit
elink.io
使用 Web 链接构建任何内容。 elink 拥有保存书签和构建网页、电子邮件通讯、RSS 网站小部件、社交生物链接、社交墙、自动化内容等所需的一切。在几分钟内创建内容！
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一个白标签 URL 缩短器，可在品牌域上创建短链接。缩短、定制并与您的受众分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠实的观众。 Revue 使作家和出版商可以轻松发送社论通讯并获得报酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
将重定向像素、自定义号召性用语、自定义域添加到您共享的任何链接，自定义链接缩略图外观并重定向任何点击的人。
Radio.co
radio.co
想创建一个广播电台吗？通过一个易于使用的平台自动化您的日程安排、直播和跟踪听众。欢迎来到 Radio.co。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一个病毒式和推荐营销平台，用于发起排名竞赛、抽奖、预发布和推荐计划。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
与 ShareASale 合作，成为我们值得信赖的联属营销网络的一部分。我们的网络为我们的合作伙伴提供营销解决方案。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一项影响者营销服务，使品牌和影响者能够联系、协作并实现他们的目标。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解网上真实情况的更便宜、最快且最简单的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 为那些不寻求高级报告或企业功能的人们提供干净、直接的书写体验。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原创品牌名称市场，拥有超过 100,000 个专家策划的企业名称可供选择。从我们的团队获取匹配的 .com 和徽标以及免费的品牌建议。
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink 是世界上最智能的 URL 缩短器。创建链接，根据用户的设备、操作系统、国家/地区甚至点击日期动态地将用户路由到不同的目的地。
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady 是为希望扩大呼叫活动规模的营销人员提供的平台。按次付费市场、引导呼叫自动化和动态呼叫分配
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
博客管理是一个允许发布者、博主和网站所有者通过发布内容来赚钱的平台。这是一个值得信赖的平台，允许您以合法的方式出售来宾帖子和赞助内容。网站所有者可以将他们的网站添加到该平台并通过发布内容获得报酬。博客管理通过开辟稳定的收入来源，帮助网站所有者将博客和网站货币化。
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social 是一个开拓性平台，旨在彻底改变数字营销活动的开发、批准和启动方式。 Approved Social 的核心是一个协作反馈和审批引擎，使营销团队、代理机构和品牌能够简化创意审批流程、缩短周转时间并提高生产力。主要功能： 实时协作：Approved Social 通过为团队成员和客户提供统一的空间来快速审查和批准营销材料，从而促进实时协作。告别电子邮件链和繁琐的来回。轻松反馈：该平台允许利益相关者直接提供有关广告创意的精确反馈，使沟通清晰、高效且可操作。这就像有一个用于创意讨论的数字白板。版本跟踪：跟踪更改和修订从未如此简单。借助 Approved Social，您...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind 是完全可定制和免费编码小部件的领先提供商之一，这些小部件可以在几分钟内集成到任何网站上！一些最流行的小部件包括： RSS Facebook 小部件 Twitter 小部件 YouTube 小部件 Google 日历小部件等等。更重要的是？您可以开始 14 天免费试用 - 无附加条件。
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
电子邮件检查器工具基于 SMTP，提供最高的准确性和其他有用信息来验证/验证任何和所有电子邮件地址。请输入电子邮件地址并单击“验证”以查看电子邮件检查器工具的具体工作原理。每天免费测试最多 10 个电子邮件地址。
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder 是一个即将推出的数字广告技术 SaaS 平台，可帮助个人和公司分析竞争对手的广告营销活动，并获得可应用于其广告活动并从中受益的有用见解。使用 adspyder，用户可以搜索当前或之前在在线平台上运行的广告，并可以获得每个广告的有用的基于效果的指标。用户可以从 100 多个国家/地区和超过 11 个平台的 1.1 亿多个广告中进行搜索。用户还可以搜索竞争对手的广告和活动，以获取有用的见解来优化自己的活动。
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
在 MarketMate AI，我们的使命是协调销售和营销，以增强创造力并增加收入。我们致力于使生成式人工智能对于真正的营销工作流程更加用户友好。作为一个由 AI 驱动的直观 B2B 营销平台，MarketMate 专注于目标市场识别、消息传递、内容自动化和销售支持。借助 MarketMate AI，您可以为您的买家角色生成量身定制的内容，与您的品牌信息无缝衔接。我们的平台旨在易于使用 - 无需复杂的提示，也没有字数限制。 MarketMate 自动开发内容的初稿，并根据您的专家意见完善内容。就是这么简单。
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi 是一款全渠道营销自动化工具，在全球拥有超过 700,000 名用户，它允许任何公司（从微博作者到大型跨国公司）管理其整个销售周期，从捕获潜在客户到客户转化和忠诚度。借助 E-goi 时间表，您可以创建登陆页面、表单和弹出窗口，执行高级自动化（废弃购物车恢复、潜在客户评分、NPS 等），实施电子邮件营销策略、短信、WebPush、推送通知和语音活动。除了拥有公共 API 并与 500 多个软件（例如 WordPress、WooCommerce、CloudShop、Magento、Shopify 等）集成之外，您还可以在网页和在线商店上进行行为和意图跟踪。
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink 是一款 URL 缩短器，旨在保护用户免受流量损失、外部链接损坏和利润损失的影响。
Shared Domains
shared.domains
主页反向链接 获得有价值的主页反向链接，每年 50 美元起 我们一直在寻找以低成本获得最有价值的反向链接的最佳方法，以对我们的网站进行排名。换句话说，只需 150 美元，您就可以获得价值 2000 美元域名的反向链接。售后市场是一项为链接放置提供现成插槽的服务。这项服务最酷的一点是，您可以快速获得链接（24 小时内，不包括周末），但您只有在购买后才能看到域名（因为只有老虎机所有者才能看到域名）。
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
专注于为您带来收益的业务核心部分，使用 HeadBidder.net 进行平台上自动化的机械广告管理工作。 Header Bidding 管理平台专为发布商和在线广告专业团队而设计。结合了现成的功能和工具：容器、第三方集成、分析等等。开始免费试用。
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays 是一家专注于网络搜索、自然语言处理和机器学习的软件服务公司。凭借由开发人员和数据分析师组成的混合团队，我们可以满足客户对数据智能的需求，以处理大量非结构化数据。我们按主题对这些数据进行分类，分析情绪等指标并生成摘要和报告，所有这些都是使用我们的控制面板 Websays 仪表板实时进行的。我们提供： - 声誉报告 - 数字剪辑 - 意见、市场和竞争报告 - 影响者识别 - 选举预测 此外，通过我们的连接器 Zendesk 或 WordPress，我们可以管理与客户的关系以及报告和内容的发布。
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — 完全自动化您的在线客户评论。从 Google、Facebook 等导入评论。自动审核请求。漂亮的推荐小部件。
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso 是一个免费的网站分析器。它为数千个网站提供免费报告。对于我们庞大的数据库中的每个网站，您都可以看到详细的分析，包括流量统计、每月收入、Facebook 共享信息、网络服务器位置和网站价值估算。
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
作为人类，我们天生相信自己的感觉！无论技术发生多大变化，我们仍然需要验证才能保证。 WiserNotify 可以帮助您获得验证。它可以帮助您与客户建立联系以增加信任和销售。通过交互式社交证明通知和紧急小部件，我们创建情感反应，帮助您建立信任并触发购买行动。
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView 是一款网络分析软件，可将访问您网站的公司的 IP 地址与我们的数据库进行匹配，以便告诉您这些企业的名称等信息。
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow 是人工智能驱动的全渠道对话套件，用于客户互动。一体化 SleekFlow 平台可跨每个人常用的消息传递渠道（包括 WhatsApp、Instagram、实时聊天等）创建无缝且个性化的客户旅程。 SleekFlow 致力于通过帮助公司将所有工作流程围绕有意义的对话来塑造通信的未来。从营销和销售到支持团队，SleekFlow 利用其尖端的对话式 AI 功能简化了业务运营。通过自动化日常任务、优化客户交互并提供无与伦比的支持，客户至上的解决方案使企业能够实现前所未有的可扩展性和增长。 SleekFlow 位于新加坡、香港、马来西亚、印度尼西亚、巴西和阿联酋。 2022年，这家初创...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com 与世界领先的营销自动化平台集成，通过行业领先的数据集成系统最大限度地增加受众、收回放弃的购物车收入并重新吸引流失的受众。借助旨在提高客户保留率并将放弃收入提高 10 倍的平台，最大限度地提高电子商务商店的未开发收入。
DoubleTick
doubletick.io
Doubletick 是免费且无限制的 Gmail 和 Google Workspace (G Suite) 电子邮件跟踪服务，可在发件箱中提供实时桌面通知和 WhatsApp，例如双勾标记 (✓✓)。单个蓝色勾号 ✓ 表示电子邮件已发送，但收件人尚未打开。双蓝色勾号 ✓✓ 表示您的电子邮件已被收件人打开，灰色勾号表示电子邮件未被跟踪。
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify 是一款专门针对电子商务公司的软件，用于跟踪和归因您的所有营销活动（多渠道）。使用革命性的跟踪技术，无需建模或 Google Analytics 即可跟踪用户 - 100% 符合 GDPR。 Tracify 提供各种详细的仪表板，提供对每个渠道（Meta、TikTok、Google、Native、Mail、Influencer）性能的不同见解，并将所有这些渠道整体整合在一起并透明地呈现客户旅程。
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
使用 GPT-3 技术提高保留流量和利润