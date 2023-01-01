替代项 - Wrike
Whova
whova.com
适用于现场、混合和虚拟活动的一体化活动管理软件
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
更智能、更好地举办您的活动。 Zoho Backstage 是一款活动管理软件，使活动组织者能够以更高的效率和影响力规划和举办会议、聚会和产品发布会。
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Tripleseat 是一款在线餐饮和活动管理软件，可增加餐厅、酒店和独特场所的销售额并简化预订。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
举办更好的活动来推动实际收入。 每一次活动都是增加收入的机会——无论发生在哪里。优先考虑来自单一平台的管道，包括网络研讨会、观看聚会、演示、会议和可转化的现场活动。
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...