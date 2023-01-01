替代项 - Wonderway
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
LMS 专为成功而打造。利用旨在帮助优秀团队成长的培训平台打造更智能的组织。
Trainual
trainual.com
培训和发展团队的最简单方法。一本适用于您企业中的每个流程、政策和 SOP 的手册，以便您可以更快地入职和培训。
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad 销售支持平台将行业领先的培训和辅导软件与创新内容解决方案集成在一起，推动销售增长。
WorkRamp
workramp.com
现代化的 LMS 旨在培训和教育内部员工和客户。为成长型企业打造的赋能和培训平台。
Allego
allego.com
虚拟学习和支持解决方案的市场领导者。使用专为当今的分布式团队构建的移动平台来转变您的组织。
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble 是一个强大而直观的平台，可供组织创建和提供高质量的在线培训。 Coassemble 是同类产品中的首创，它将用户友好的学习管理系统与出色的快速创作功能相结合。借助 Coassemble，组织可以从单一集成平台创建和提供在线培训。
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon 的 LMS（学习管理软件）使您能够提供引人入胜的学习体验，从而影响重要的事情——绩效、保留率和成长。 通过 LearnUpon，为您的团队提供工具来提供引人入胜的学习体验，从而影响重要事项（绩效、保留率和成长）。
Coach Simple
coachsimple.net
您的教练在其他教练中是独一无二的。 Coach Simple 可帮助您向销售和业务客户提供定制内容和独特的辅导计划。一个强大的销售辅导平台，让您的辅导变得简单。
Brainshark
brainshark.com
Brainshark 是一家位于马萨诸塞州沃尔瑟姆的私营科技公司，提供销售支持平台和产品套件。
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit 是一个即时学习平台，专为我们今天的工作学习方式而构建。它可以在团队需要掌握新流程、技术和方法的时间和地点提供培训和指导，而不会影响生产力。 Spekit 位于任何基于 Web 的应用程序之上，并与 Salesforce、Outreach 和 Slack 等工具集成，因此只需单击一下即可获得您的团队所需的信息。这极大地提高了生产力和性能，提高了保留率，减少了重复问题，推动了标准化，并确保您的团队能够随时随地获得所需的信息。 Spekit 是同类产品中唯一经过 Salesforce 认证的供应商，可实现无缝的一键式集成，并且还包含 Lightning、CPQ、Outreach、LI ...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood 专门构建的销售支持解决方案通过加速销售生产力在准备度、有效性和执行方面的突破，大规模复制顶尖绩效者。让您的收入团队与交互式培训和入职培训保持同步。通过精心策划的内容复制成功的销售策略。通过买家支持不断达成更多交易 SalesHood 通过提供销售支持软件、销售培训内容和咨询服务，破解了建立高绩效团队的密码，以快速解决收入问题。 Activtrak、Alation、Copado、Sage、Trinet 和 Planview 等公司使用 SalesHood 来快速实现收入成果。 SalesHood 不仅仅是一个销售支持平台。我们了解执行对收入指标和 KPI 产生积极影响的支...
Gradual
gradual.io
培训您的销售人员喜欢的。 用个性化的微学习取代冗长、无聊、通用的培训。利用我们的销售库或记录您自己的材料。创建任务来回顾培训、巩固之前的课程等等。
Qooper
qooper.io
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
AuctusIQ
auctusiq.com
CoachingIQ is designed to help sales leaders excel at three things: Work the Leading Indicators. It’s about seeking to identify those long-term opportunities and aligning your selling organization with the competencies needed to succeed in the future. Work the Deals. No matter how busy your day is o...
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...
Quantified AI
quantified.ai
Power Sales Performance with AI Sales Coaching, Realistic Sales Simulations, and Data-Driven Insights on how your Reps are perceived by your customers.
RedSeed
redseed.com
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sa...
Kickscale
kickscale.com
AI Sales Coach - Analyses every sales meeting to maximize revenue Our AI-powered sales enablement platform records, transcribes, and analyzes meetings to provide tailored training recommendations.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Sales Impact Academy
salesimpact.io
Sales Impact Academy is the leading Skills Development Platform for high-growth revenue teams. We provide continuous practice, reinforcement, and expertly-led coaching to help reps reach peak productivity. The business launched in October 2019 and already has over 200 customers including Outreach, G...
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
在几分钟内创建交互式、基于小组的微学习体验！ Gnowbe 屡获殊荣的创作工具使创作者能够设计、促进和分析共享学习体验 - 非常适合培训和入职培训。主要功能包括： - 微学习 - 社交学习 - 推送和电子邮件通知 - 离线访问 - 移动优先设计 - 可在任何设备上访问 - 深入的数据和分析 - 游戏化 - 认证 - 个性化 - 预定的会话部署 - 与超过 200 个平台集成 Gnowbe是基于前沿研究和学习科学而设计的，使得创建高度有吸引力和影响力的培训变得非常容易，从被动的内容消费转变为反思性应用。凭借无缝的桌面/移动体验以及对 100 多种语言的支持，Gnowbe 可以随时随地为创作者提供...
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan Content Hub 重新定义了销售、营销和服务流程，使团队能够更智能、更快速地合作，以获得最佳结果。 Bigtincan Content Hub 凭借先进的人工智能驱动功能和自动化支持购买流程的每个阶段，使团队能够通过提供更好的客户体验来推动业务成果的改善。同时，Bigtincan Content Hub 使销售、服务和营销团队能够随时随地在任何设备上以最佳、最成功的销售内容推动销售流程。 Bigtincan Content Hub 是业界第一个销售支持自动化平台。其人工智能驱动的实时自动化增强了客户体验，并为销售和营销团队提供了交付更好业务成果所需的工具。它旨在满足移...
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy 的销售支持平台通过相关、可信且引人注目的内容帮助销售代表建立客户关系并增加收入。
SmartWinnr
smartwinnr.com
SmartWinnr 是一个综合平台，可让您的销售团队了解最新的产品知识，保证客户互动期间的统一消息传递，同时增加销售额。 SmartWinnr 与 Salesforce.com 完全集成 我们使用 - 游戏化 KPI 来促进销售 - 实时跟踪激励措施以提高可见性和透明度 - AI 驱动的测验和定期强化以推动知识 - 持续辅导以改善客户互动
SecondNature
secondnature.ai
影响收入的创新人工智能销售培训软件。 不是您传统的销售培训解决方案。 请给我们 3 分钟时间，尝试我们的免费 AI 训练模拟，以帮助您在下一次电梯游说中取得好成绩，并获得免费的会话分析。
Flockjay
flockjay.com
Flockjay 是一个用于销售团队成长和发展的知识共享平台。我们的目标是帮助销售领导者捕捉并分享顶级销售代表的最佳实践，以便整个团队能够尽其所能地完成工作。
Mindmatrix
amp.vg
Mindmatrix 在单一平台上提供 PRM 软件、销售支持软件、营销自动化软件和渠道支持。