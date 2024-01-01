Whydonate
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Whydonate”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Whydonate is the best personal crowdfunding site & global fundraising platform that connects good causes with donors all over the world. It is the best peer to peer fundraising platform for nonprofits, individuals causes, schools, startups, NGO’s, charities and community groups to collect donations. Whydonate charges 0% platform costs and no subscription costs. Online Fundraising features: 1. Global Fundraising 2. Custom Branding 3. Recurring Donations 4. Peer to peer fundraising Whydonate's Products: 1. Online fundraising platform 2. Donation button plugin for WordPress 3. Collectin Digital Collection Box In addition to your own network, reach 300,000+ donors and 1,000,000+ visitors a month on Whydonate, so let's start.
网站： whydonate.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Whydonate”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。