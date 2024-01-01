替代项 - WeTransfer
Issuu
issuu.com
从 PDF 创建交互式翻页书、社交媒体帖子、GIF 等。在这里发现数字出版和内容营销工具的力量！
10Web
10web.io
人工智能驱动的 WordPress 平台。 勾选标记使用 AI 在几分钟内生成您的网站。 勾选标记获取由 Google Cloud 提供支持的最快托管。 勾选标记将您网站的 PageSpeed 分数提升至 90 以上。
Smash
fromsmash.com
Smash 是进行快速、安全的文件传输的最简单方法。无限制地共享大文件。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
将简单的 PDF 转换为具有专业外观的交互式且引人入胜的文档、管理营销工具、分析文件等。
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
从您自己的网站销售会员资格和数字产品。 分享您的知识并赚取收入。 添加仅限会员访问您网站的任何部分并接受付款。任何平台都可以：Squarespace、WordPress、Wix、Notion 等。
FastPixel.io
fastpixel.io
更快的 WordPress 变得简单 所有关于如何加速您的网站的最新技术都整齐地打包在一个 1 分钟设置插件中。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
用于用户参与的一体化平台，为任何移动或网站平台提供移动原生、全屏、沉浸式格式。 StorifyMe 使客户能够创建和发布高度个性化、视觉震撼的互动故事、短片、快照和广告，以吸引受众、提高转化率并增加收入。 StorifyMe Editor 易于使用、直观，并提供大量免费且可自定义的模板，使故事创建过程变得更加容易。 StorifyMe 有机会将 StorifyMe Stories 集成到从移动设备到网络的任何平台，StorifyMe 是一种以人们喜爱的形式进行内容分发的全方位解决方案！
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
内容创建和分发的自动化工作流程。 优先考虑正确的想法、规划日历并管理审批 • 利用人工智能辅助的 CMS 重新调整网络研讨会的用途、生成社交内容并加快写作速度 • 针对 2023 年新的 SEO 格局进行优化 • 发布到 Webflow，让员工在 LinkedIn 上共享，并一键分发到十几个渠道
Pastel
usepastel.com
Pastel 是网页设计师、开发人员和机构收集有关他们正在构建的网站的反馈的最简单、最快的方法。
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown 是构建和运行时事通讯的最简单方法。 Buttondown 是一个小巧而优雅的工具，用于制作时事通讯。极简的界面让您轻松写出精彩的电子邮件；自动化就像您希望拥有的编辑助理一样，通过检查拼写错误、损坏的链接或格式错误的图像；便携式订阅小部件使您无论在何处托管网站都可以轻松增加受众。然后 Buttondown 就不再妨碍你了。 Buttondown 的重点是速度和易用性，而不是复杂的功能集或强大的自动化。
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl 是一个针对实时网站的免费网站反馈工具，就像针对静态网站的 InVision 一样。您可以在实时网站或临时链接上获得客户的反馈和团队的输入。它使您能够编辑实时网站、与团队成员共享 Web 项目、在上下文评论中标记它们并接收相关反馈。
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO 将您的 PDF、演示文稿、视频和其他内容转换为具有即时品牌推广、分析等功能的交互式 Web 体验
Juicer
juicer.io
在美丽的社交墙上分享您最好的帖子。 Juicer 有助于将您品牌的所有主题标签和社交媒体帖子聚合到您网站上的一个漂亮的社交媒体源中，让您轻松管理和策划您的内容。
MaxiBlocks
maxiblocks.com
MaxiBlocks 是一个无代码可视化页面构建器，可以使用集成设计库、13K 图标 + 100 个样式卡创建响应式、快速加载的网页
SubPage
subpage.app
SubPage offers a comprehensive solution for your business website, empowering teams to create and maintain website pages like Changelog, Policies, Career pages, Blog and more, without developer support. It is a perfect compliment to your website builder or CMS platform. Each page comes with unique f...
Relume
relume.io
We built Relume Library to help freelancers, agencies and other teams building websites on Webflow save time without sacrificing quality. Simply search from 650+ pre-built components, copy them with a one click and paste into any Webflow project. Say goodbye to building Webflow sites from scratch an...
ImbaChat
imbachat.com
It is a free chat plugin for a website. This chat provides a connection between website users and perfectly fits for a web community or any other website with need of user's communication. Integration with October CMS, Wordpress, Opencart and Livestreet CMS. Chat is aviable in two options: Saas and ...
Common Ninja
commoninja.com
Common Ninja is a cutting-edge provider of over 100 no-code widgets designed to elevate your website and online store experience. Our state-of-the-art widgets offer seamless integration capabilities with any SaaS platform, making us the prime choice for businesses seeking to enhance their digital pr...
Lordicon
lordicon.com
Lordicon is a beautifully designed and animated icon set with a powerful library and endless integration options. Each icon is delivered in Lottie, GIF, SVG, EPS and PNG file. Additionally, users can download rough .json format without Lordicon expression controls as well as Adobe After Effects sour...
Directorist
directorist.com
Directorist business directory plugin streamlines the process of creating industry-standard scalable and user-centric online business directories.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase function...
Templately
templately.com
Templately is a popular WordPress plugin that helps users create and manage pre-designed templates for their websites. Templately offers an extensive collection of templates for various purposes such as blogs, business websites, eCommerce websites, portfolios, and more. These templates can be easily...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) 是一个 3D 资产管理平台，可供开发人员和公司在整个组织内外实时存储、保护和共享 3D 内容。我们提供 3D 优先的内容管理系统 (CMS) 和交付网络 (CDN)、资产压缩和转换工具以及可扩展的 BaaS 基础设施，使开发人员和组织能够跨平台实时管理、处理和流式传输其 3D 内容设备。我们为超过 100,000 名用户提供服务，他们使用我们的平台创建实时 3D 体验（用于医疗保健、娱乐、零售、游戏、营销、培训等）并管理他们的交互式内容并发现、处理和共享 3D 资产团队及其他。
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido 是领先的网络治理解决方案，旨在使组织能够在其数字业务中提供卓越且包容的用户体验，并支持他们的旅程，以确保通信开放、优化和合规。 Monsido 平台包括一套完整的工具，用于网络可访问性、网站质量保证、品牌和内容合规性、用户同意管理、社交和网络内容存档等。欲了解更多信息，请访问 monsido.com。