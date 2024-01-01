替代项 - VRChat
Spatial
spatial.io
跳入空间查看无数的元宇宙画廊、空间和活动。在手掌中体验虚拟宇宙。您可以从任何地方参与！ 探索艺术家和企业家的精心创作。与专家、朋友会面，并与来自世界各地的 Spatial 社区联系，参加文化活动。 创建一个看起来像你的头像。然后开始免费建立您自己的画廊！
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR：利用 XR 解决方案彻底改变未来 公司概述 SynergyXR 坐落在充满活力的丹麦奥胡斯市，是扩展现实 (XR) 领域的创新灯塔。源于对制造和能源领域的深刻理解，我们已发展成为一支强大的力量，专门致力于将增强现实和虚拟现实工具带入商业技术的最前沿。我们的专业知识不仅在于制定未来的解决方案；还在于制定未来的解决方案。它使它们易于访问且实用，以满足当今动态的业务需求。尖端功能 在 SynergyXR，我们不仅仅创造工具；我们还创造工具。我们正在塑造体验。我们的产品不仅仅是软件；它们是通往互动和协作新维度的门户。我们的 XR 解决方案专注于用户友好的界面和强大的功能，可无缝集成...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela 为远程工作、学习和活动构建引人入胜的虚拟世界。 Virbela 由行为心理学家团队于 2012 年创立，其使命是帮助组织和人们在远程优先的未来中蓬勃发展。凭借具有深度社交和协作功能的沉浸式 3D 空间，Virbela 将在线业务和面对面体验带入生活，同时使远程团队能够更加紧密地联系和提高工作效率。 Virbela 归 eXp World Holdings, Inc.（纳斯达克股票代码：EXPI）所有。要参观我们的虚拟办公室、教室、活动空间等，请访问 Virbela.com 并在 Twitter 和 LinkedIn 上关注我们。
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom 是数字协作和参与的下一代发展——一个完全可定制的 3D 环境，专为满足您的所有虚拟需求而构建。新的工作世界不再是您所陷入的 2D 视频会议地狱。它是一种身临其境的数字体验，可增强联系、协作和沟通能力。远程并不一定意味着远离——创造一个人们愿意参与的世界。 Breakroom 领先的 Metaverse 平台充满了强大的特性和功能，使不可能成为可能。它使您可以轻松地立即创建和定制您自己的品牌虚拟世界，适合所有类型的受众参与。从数字工作空间、会议和虚拟教室到电影节、新书发布会和社交活动，Breakroom 可以让您灵活地完成这一切。您甚至可以在几分钟内建立一个链接到内置市场的电...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi 是一款面向 AEC 行业的沉浸式 VR 产品，支持实时协作体验 3D 建模软件和建筑软件的设计。