Viva.com

Viva.com

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：viva.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Viva.com”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Viva.com Group, formerly Viva Wallet, is a leading European technology bank for payments across 24 markets. Operating in 17 languages and 9 currencies, we support 30+ payment methods globally. The free app, viva.com | Terminal, can be effortlessly set up on smartphones or other over 985 supported device types, effectively transforming these devices into adaptable point-of-sale terminals, all without the need for extra hardware. Upon downloading the app, your business can readily process various payments, manage inventory, and access sales analytics while on the move. This combination of mobility, cost-effectiveness, and a user-friendly interface makes the viva.com | Terminal app highly suitable for small businesses, pop-up events, and remote locations.We enhance security with viva.com's encryption and tokenization services, adding an extra layer of protection during payments. This ensures you're safeguarded against potential security issues and penalties. Key Features:Contactless PaymentsCollect TipsPaperless ReceiptsConnect to PrintersReal-Time Sales DataManage ShiftsLocalisationProcess Payments OfflineKey Benefits:- Reduce your transaction fees to 0% and benefit from viva.com´s unique cashback concept.- Get your money instantly after each transaction with our Real-Time Settlement feature. No more waiting for days or weeks to receive funds! - With viva.com | Terminal and Tap on Any Device - you can accept payments directly on your iPhone, your Android devices, or choose from 985+ supported device types!
目录:
Finance
支付卡发行软件
支付处理软件

网站： viva.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Viva.com”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

PayPal

PayPal

paypal.com

Venmo

Venmo

venmo.com

Payoneer

Payoneer

payoneer.com

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

FreshBooks

FreshBooks

freshbooks.com

HoneyBook

HoneyBook

honeybook.com

Pleo

Pleo

pleo.io

Karbon

Karbon

karbonhq.com

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Airwallex

Airwallex

airwallex.com

Melio

Melio

meliopayments.com

您可能还会喜欢

Mailchain

Mailchain

mailchain.com

Trezor Suite

Trezor Suite

suite.trezor.io

Truevo

Truevo

truevo.com

Shopuddy

Shopuddy

shopuddy.com

Circle Testnet Faucet

Circle Testnet Faucet

faucet.circle.com

iMyFone

iMyFone

filme.imyfone.com

Orion Terminal

Orion Terminal

trade.orionprotocol.io

Scalefusion

Scalefusion

scalefusion.com

CashKaro

CashKaro

cashkaro.com

myHomework

myHomework

myhomeworkapp.com

FaucetPay

FaucetPay

faucetpay.io

PayAdmit

PayAdmit

payadmit.com

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策