ThirdChannel provides the only in-store and online retail technology solution driven by passionate brand experts. Equipping skilled, passionate brand reps with powerful cloud-based technology allows them to make intelligent sales optimizations in both e-commerce and in-store environments. ThirdChannel was created with a simple idea in mind — brands and people are symbiotic. People attach their identity to brands; they become everything the brand promotes. We believe there is a dedicated, passionate group of people who represent everything your brand stands for — lifestyle, value, ethics. At ThirdChannel, we find these people and match them to your brand based on the life they love living. At our core, we believe that businesses outperform the competition when they are data-driven. In turn, their people can make guided decisions that lead to measurable results. ThirdChannel’s retail execution and e-commerce customer support software provide visibility into real-time data for both online and in-store activity. By aggregating millions of data points in simple dashboards, brands and brand reps have access to quick overviews as well as deep-dive analytics that can be used to make meaningful decisions. Manage and maintain insight into your people and operations from a single, organized dashboard. Our suite of intuitive retail solutions allows you to have real-time visibility into each of your stores anywhere in the world no matter what time it is. Our proprietary technology stack includes Core Store Reporting, Advanced Sales Reporting, Retail Presence Optimizer, and Store Selection Service. Brands need real-time insight into online and in-store sales activity, customers need to strengthen their product knowledge during critical moments of the buying journey, and brand reps must have the ability to create an unforgettable buying experience. Our brand reps are visual merchandising experts, online chat aficionados, and sales experts who are dedicated to your customers.

