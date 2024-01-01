TerraCycle
TerraCycle 是一家创新型回收公司，已成为回收难以回收材料的全球领导者。他们提供一系列免费计划，以及可供购买的几乎所有形式废物的回收解决方案。消除浪费的想法
网站： terracycle.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“TerraCycle”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
