Training & Development Companies - 最热门应用

Companies specializing in training and development offer an outsourced solution for employee education. They execute development strategies and conduct training sessions, either onsite or virtually. Their services cover a wide range, including general business, compliance, soft skills, and industry-specific knowledge. Some also provide informal training focusing on areas like team building. Businesses partner with these providers to enhance employee competencies and boost productivity. Typically, human resource departments collaborate closely with training and development services to plan all training endeavors. Additionally, some companies opt for training eLearning software to complement existing programs or as an alternative to outsourcing.
Hone
honehq.com
提升团队的技能。 Hone 提供可扩展的经理培训，将一流的实时学习体验与行为改变平台相结合。
SHRM
shrm.org
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000...
Cognician
cognician.com
Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interfa...
Wildsparq
wildsparq.com
Wildsparq is a team-based leadership development platform to grow your people personally and professionally. We provide an engaging and consistent system that is affordable at scale, but still customized to your organizational needs.
SuccessCOACHING
successcoaching.co
我们帮助像您这样的客户成功经理和客户成功团队不仅了解推动客户成功的最佳实践，而且了解如何应用它们来解决客户成功专业人员在与客户合作时面临的实际日常挑战。通过 SuccessCOACHING 学习计划，您可以访问由经验丰富的客户成功专家设计的策划学习路径、帮助您了解如何应用所学知识的真实练习、不断改进的课程以了解最新动态最佳实践和经过认可、行业认可的认证，证明您对专业发展的承诺。我们总结了与 750 多家公司合作中获得的见解，并创建了全面、易于遵循的客户成功培训计划，受到全球领先公司的 CSM 的信赖。