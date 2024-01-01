Shopping Cart Software - 最热门应用

Shopping cart software enables online shoppers to select items on an e-commerce site for purchase, input payment details, and provide delivery information to complete their transactions. This software equips businesses with tools to create a smooth customer experience, while also handling payment collection and essential order fulfillment details on the backend. Additionally, shopping cart software can calculate taxes and shipping fees, ensuring customers know their exact total before finalizing their purchase. Though often included in comprehensive e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software is particularly beneficial for those building custom e-commerce stores or using platforms with limited features. It typically integrates with e-commerce platforms and payment gateways to offer a seamless experience for both vendors and customers.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp 是一个美国营销自动化平台和电子邮件营销服务。该平台是其运营商 Rocket Science Group 的商业名称，该公司是一家美国公司，由 Ben Chestnut 和 Mark Armstrong 于 2001 年创立，Dan Kurzius 后来加入。 “Mailchimp 以其最受欢迎的电子贺卡角色命名，于 2001 年推出，多年来一直是一个副项目，每月收入几千美元。” Mailchimp 最初是一项付费服务，并于 2009 年添加了免费增值选项。一年之内，其用户群从 85,000 人增长到 450,000 人。到 2014 年 6 月，它每月代表用户发送超过 ...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美国金融服务、商业服务聚合商和移动支付公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司销售软件和硬件支付产品，并已扩展到小型企业服务领域。该公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 于 2009 年创立，并于 2010 年推出首个应用程序和服务。自 2015 年 11 月起，该公司在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为 SQ。
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo 是一款业务管理软件，包括 CRM、电子商务、计费、会计、制造、仓库、项目管理和库存管理。社区版本是自由软件，根据 GNU LGPLv3 许可。还有一个专有的“企业”版本，它具有额外的功能和服务。该框架和核心 ERP 模块的源代码由总部位于比利时的 Odoo S.A. 策划。
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid 电子商务购物车快速且易于使用！为 WordPress、Drupal、Facebook 等设置免费在线商店！开始使用 Ecwid 在线销售。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家在线营销公司，总部位于马萨诸塞州沃尔瑟姆，在科罗拉多州拉夫兰设有办事处；和纽约，纽约。 该公司成立于1995年，后于2015年出售给Endurance International。
Big Cartel
bigcartel.com
建立一个独特的在线商店，出售您的作品，并经营创意业务。非常适合服装设计师、乐队、珠宝制造商、工匠和其他艺术家。
OpenCart
opencart.com
免费的购物车系统。 OpenCart 是一个基于 PHP 的开源在线电子商务解决方案。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
通过适用于小型企业的 #1 营销平台® 为您的品牌注入活力。
Shift4Shop
shift4shop.com
什么是电子商务软件？以及如何选择合适的电子商务软件来建立您的在线业务并推出成功的网站
PrestaShop
prestashop.com
启动您的电子商务网站，定制您的在线商店并开始使用 PrestaShop 电子商务平台销售您的产品。
SamCart
samcart.com
开始在线销售的简单方法。 无论您是销售数字产品还是在线服务，SamCart 都是开始接受订单的最简单方式。
EasyStore
easystore.co
各种规模的品牌都可以通过 EasyStore 在店内和网上拓展业务。
Storenvy
storenvy.com
直接从世界上最优秀的小企业那里购买。
Selldone
selldone.com
Selldone 是电子商务平台领域的先锋力量，总部位于充满活力的科技中心，体现了其创新精神。 Selldone 的成立宗旨是简化在线业务运营，现已迅速扩大其覆盖范围和影响力。该公司拥有专业的专家团队和丰富的电子商务创新历史，将自己定位为寻求在数字市场蓬勃发展的企业的关键参与者。 Seldone 以其革命性的优势脱颖而出
ShopFactory
shopfactory.com
在您自己的计算机上构建您的电子商务网站和在线商店。在云中管理付款、订单、客户、运输和营销。威力惊人。超级容易使用。
Olist
olist.com
专为那些在在线销售运营中寻求最佳技术、工具和集成的人士而设计。加速您的业务，在电子商务领域发展。
Tradift
tradift.com
Tradift is a technology company providing e-commerce solutions for determined businesses. Tradift makes it easy for businesses to accept payments, ship products and manage sales, all within a single platform.
Checkout Page
checkoutpage.co
With Checkout Page, you'll be ready to accept payments on your website in no time. With a beautiful checkout experience that works on any device, for any customer. Sell anything from physical goods to event tickets and from software to digital downloads. Set up a checkout, email confirmations and au...
Cartzy
cartzy.com
Cartzy is an all-in-one eCommerce platform that makes it easy for anyone to start an online business. Created with all the apps you need to start a highly optimized store, right out of the box. Cartzy is trusted by 1000’s of e-commerce marketers and sellers in countries around the world and it is Bu...
UltraCart
ultracart.com
UltraCart is an easily configurable shopping cart solution that offers full web-based administration and can be integrated into any website with a simple link.
Airsquare
airsquare.com
Sell products, tickets and memberships, online and in-store with our fully-featured commerce software, anywhere in the world.
Shoprocket
shoprocket.io
Create your account with Shoprocket and start selling anywhere in 5 minutes. Simply copy & paste our code into your website or blog, or connect your social media accounts and marketplaces. It's also the fastest shopping cart in the world.
Storbie
storbie.com
Storbie is the ecommerce platform for independent retailers. We exist to help small businesses succeed online and we specialise in industry tailored web solutions for pharmacy and veterinary clinics. The Storbie platform is easy to use with no coding knowledge required. We take care of the technical...
ThriveCart
thrivecart.com
ThriveCart is a shopping cart platform enabling businesses to boost revenue withhigh converting cart pages.
Cococart
cococart.co
经营业务的最简单方法。 在一处管理您的订单、付款、营销等。 Cococart 是任何人在线销售任何商品的最简单方法。商家可以建立一个商店，无需代码、无需设计、无需下载应用程序。全球有 2 亿企业仍然使用 WhatsApp 或电话接受订单，但有了 Cococart，他们可以轻松建立一个网站。
Checkout Champ
checkoutchamp.com
Checkout Champ 是唯一一个因转化率极低而被迫诞生的高性能电子商务平台。您的商店销售额上次转化率达到 4%、6%、8%、10% 或更高是什么时候？ Checkout Champ 通过其革命性的定制结账、预购订单提升和智能一键追加销售技术，提高您的转化率和平均订单价值。 Checkout Champ 为您提供对结帐页面的全面定制和控制、购买前和购买后一键追加销售等功能，从而为您的商店提供强大的支持，并且是排名第一的订阅计费平台，界面简单易用。
HeadQ
headq.io
HeadQ 为您的客户提供无摩擦的购买体验，让他们配置产品、获取报价并直接从您的网站结账。
SoTrusty
sotrusty.com
SoTrusty 是一个平台，您可以通过智能手机在几分钟内创建和管理自己的在线商店
Shopaccino
shopaccino.com
用户友好的电子商务软件平台与移动应用程序。商家可以创建自己的网站并向 B2C 和 B2B（两者）客户销售产品。 API 与所有主要支付网关和运输公司集成。拥有营销工具，例如：自动邮寄放弃订单、吸引客户的奖励积分系统、持久购物车、基于客户位置的自动货币等。
ShopWired
shopwired.io
ShopWired 是英国领先的电子商务平台，允许商家使用我们提供的工具建立、启动和发展他们的在线商店。使用 ShopWired 商家可以打造漂亮的店面，通过多种销售渠道（网络、移动、社交媒体、市场和快闪店）进行销售。使用我们强大的管理系统，商家可以管理其在线业务的各个方面，访问强大的报告以增强营销和盈利能力，从而建立和发展成功的业务。 ShopWired 使用 Amazon 托管平台 AWS 提供的企业级托管和技术构建，具有可靠性和可扩展性。 ShopWired 为英国、美国和欧洲的数千家商店提供支持，其中包括 Superdrug、Wowcher、The Spectator Magazine...
Kentro.io
kentro.io
Kentro：电子商务的下一代 ERP 在电子商务运营需要敏捷性和效率的时代，Kentro 成为 NetSuite 或 SAP 等传统 ERP 系统的现代替代品。作为一款基于云的多渠道 ERP，Kentro 专为电子商务领域而设计，提供了一系列功能，可以以极低的成本和复杂性简化运营。为什么选择肯特罗？现代 ERP 解决方案：Kentro 专为电子商务时代而构建，以其直观的设计和先进的功能超越了老式系统。经济高效：以更实惠的价格体验 NetSuite 或 SAP 等高端 ERP 系统的强大功能。用户友好的界面：通过易于使用且高效的界面浏览您的电子商务操作。实时运营：通过实时库存管理、订单履行和供...
Snipcart
snipcart.com
只需几分钟即可将购物车添加到您的网站。可与任何网站构建器、CMS 和框架配合使用。超过 20,000 家商家信任我们为其网站提供的电子商务解决方案。加入他们！