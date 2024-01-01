零售任务管理软件 - 最热门应用

零售任务管理软件使零售商店和特许经营店的经理能够根据商店数据向员工分配任务，并接收已完成任务的报告。该软件允许创建相关任务并将其分配给各个商店经理，从而简化了地区和特许经营经理及其员工之间的沟通。然后，商店经理可以根据需要调整库存、货架或劳动力，并轻松报告任务完成情况。通过简化沟通流程，管理人员可以使用商店数据创建可操作的任务，并监控这些任务的完成如何影响未来的数据。虽然与一般任务管理工具类似，但零售任务管理软件是专门为促进总部和多个零售地点之间的团队协作而设计的。这些工具还可以与零售管理系统和劳动力管理软件集成。
Lark
Lark 是下一代团队工作空间。工作的未来就在这里，而且是免费的。
对齐前线。事实证明，最完整的前线数字化工作场所可以为您的组织带来突破性成果。
智能现场团队如何在零售业取胜。有关零售执行和销售业绩的实时见解。为您的现场团队提供更智能的推销、促销和销售执行工具。在货架上赢得胜利所需的一切。
Wiser Solutions® 是商务执行 SaaS 产品的全球领导者。我们的商务执行套件为品牌、零售商、经纪人和分销商提供在线和店内做出更好决策所需的情报。 Wiser 的平台支持各种用例，从市场意识和价格管理到货架智能和零售执行。为什么 Wiser 是全球 500 多个品牌和零售商值得信赖的零售分析提供商？更好的数据。我们的使命是构建能够从数百万个网站和数万家实体店捕获并呈现最准确、最可操作的信息的服务。 Wiser 的近实时情报提供多渠道可视性，以优化每日和每小时的收入、利润和营销相关策略。如需了解更多信息，请访问 www.wiser.com 并关注@wiserinc。
Bitreport enables businesses to streamline operational efficiency and deliver a consistent customer experience across all their chain locations.
Action Card’s mobile application digitizes your store audits & checklists helping to streamline operations. Save time completing visits and properly uphold brand standards.
Discover Pazo: Revolutionizing Retail Operations Management Unlock the full potential of your retail operations with Pazo, a cutting-edge task and SOP management software trusted by thousands of clients worldwide. Gain unparalleled visibility across your outlets, streamline internal communication, a...
Zenput is now part of Crunchtime – the leading operations management software for multi-unit restaurant brands and foodservice operators. Zenput is an operations execution platform used by brands such as Chipotle, Domino's, Sweetgreen to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safe...
Jolt is an operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants, retail, hospitality, and other businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Jolt is used by companies like Smoothie King, Jimmy John’s, Buf...
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.
Bindy 零售执行软件帮助零售和酒店品牌在每个地点按时、完整地执行标准和计划。通过定制清单、照片和签名以及闭环纠正工作流程提高绩效。更快的网站执行：构建自定义表单来推出促销、检查品牌标准或操作程序。提高生产力：通过消除纸质表格、Excel 和延迟来简化您的检查工作流程。解决问题：执行品牌标准并主动识别质量问题。分配纠正措施以解决问题。构建可自定义的表单：在线创建和配置多语言清单、克隆它们或从 Excel 轻松上传。可选择通过检查、部分和标签进行精细评分。用于可见性、通知和批准的特定于表单的工作流程。深入探究根本原因：条件问题和精选问题类型可帮助您深入探究并确定根本原因。让每个人都参与进来：为...
由零售商打造 - 为零售商服务。真正的零售运营和学习一站式商店：提供动态学习、任务管理和公司沟通。员工体验平台 (EXP) 与销售培训、领导力发展、个人发展等领域的知名零售教育捆绑在一起。
FORM 的 GoSpotCheck 释放了现场团队的力量，通过唯一的移动解决方案推动市场执行，该解决方案结合了动态任务管理、行业领先的图像识别、照片报告、现场团队通信和高级报告 - 所有这些都在一个易于使用的平台中。指导团队、提高执行力并推动销售，同时创建该领域的共享视图，帮助领导者更快地做出更好的决策。使用 FORM 的 GoSpotCheck 提高销量，这是一款可实时指导、跟踪和提高绩效的现场执行应用程序。