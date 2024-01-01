零售空间规划软件 - 最热门应用

零售空间规划软件可帮助零售商使用每个位置的视觉表示来管理和优化实体店布局。该软件利用货架图来说明商店的物理结构，包括货架等元素，并通过整合产品和品牌信息来增强视觉营销。该软件主要由销售商和零售经理使用，可确保产品展示在最佳位置。此外，它还提供了有关空间规划如何影响销售的见解。 零售空间规划可以作为独立产品提供，也可以作为综合零售管理系统的一部分提供。它通常需要与其他软件集成，例如零售分类管理应用程序和店内物流系统。
Nielsen
nielsen.com
尼尔森公司（自称为尼尔森公司，以前称为 ACNielsen 或 AC Nielsen）是一家全球营销研究公司，全球总部位于美国纽约市。北美地区总部位于芝加哥。
PlanoHero
planohero.com
PlanoHero — a service for automation of the planogramming process from creating planograms to controlling the in-store layout
Planorama
planorama.com
A global company leading the market in image recognition technology for the creation of Planograms and store analysis
Quant Retail
quantretail.com
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.