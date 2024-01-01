Retail IoT Software - 最热门应用

Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
提交新应用
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon 是一家美国无线网络运营商，之前作为 Verizon Communications 的一个独立部门以 Verizon Wireless 的名义运营。
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud 是一个综合零售技术平台，旨在支持连锁店和品牌。该平台提供了一套核心和扩展应用程序，帮助企业自动化和简化其运营的各个方面。 Kabob 提供的核心应用程序包括： * 显示器 - 数字标牌管理解决方案，用于跨多个显示器和设备进行集中控制和内容同步。 * BGM（背景音乐）- 店内音频管理，允许远程控制和更新背景音乐和促销信息。 * 员工管理 - 用于培训、安排和管理商店员工的工具。 除了核心应用程序之外，Kabob 还提供一系列扩展应用程序来支持营销、运营和其他业务功能，例如： * 数字营销 - 用于内容管理、全渠道营销和在线调查的工具。 * 自动化操作 ...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin 开发了下一代免结帐技术，使零售商能够在其商店中快速部署无摩擦购物。 Zippin 正在申请专利的方法使用人工智能、机器学习和传感器融合技术来创造最佳的消费者体验：永远消除结账队伍和自助扫描仪，让购物者快速进出所购买的商品。 Zippin 的平台通过头顶摄像头和智能货架传感器进行产品和购物者跟踪，即使在拥挤的商店中也能实现最高的准确性。 Zippin 由亚马逊和 SRI 的行业资深人士创立，在零售技术、人工智能和计算机视觉方面拥有深厚的背景，总部位于旧金山，并得到 Maven Ventures 和 Core Ventures Group 的支持。