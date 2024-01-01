Restaurant POS Systems - 最热门应用

Restaurant point of sale (POS) software offers restaurant and bar servers an efficient way to take orders and process payments for multiple checks simultaneously. This software helps restaurant managers and owners address various business needs, from handling daily operations to conducting high-level analytics. Orders can be entered at touchscreen stations or tableside with mobile devices, enabling servers to easily manage their tables, edit orders, split checks, and apply discounts. Some POS systems facilitate communication between servers and the kitchen, keeping everyone informed about inventory shortages and delays. By equipping servers with versatile POS software, they can operate more efficiently and provide better service to customers.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美国金融服务、商业服务聚合商和移动支付公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司销售软件和硬件支付产品，并已扩展到小型企业服务领域。该公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 于 2009 年创立，并于 2010 年推出首个应用程序和服务。自 2015 年 11 月起，该公司在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为 SQ。
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast 是一个餐厅销售点和管理系统，可帮助餐厅改善运营、增加销售额并创造更好的宾客体验。
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
自 2005 年以来，一直为零售商和餐馆提供易于使用的 POS 解决方案。今天，利用 Lightspeed 的销售点让您的业务飞速发展。
Clover
clover.com
我们的 POS 系统和信用卡处理可让您接受付款并开展业务。
TouchBistro
touchbistro.com
TouchBistro 是一款一体化餐厅管理系统。高级功能。直观的平台。增加销售额、取悦客人、节省时间和金钱。了解更多！
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn 的销售点系统和支付处理软件专为您的工作方式而设计。您会得到真正关心您的人的 24/7/365 的支持。
Rezku POS
rezku.com
Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...
PosEase
posease.com
PosEase is a cloud based Billing POS (Point of Sale) software for hospitality industries like restaurants, cloud kitchen, bakeries etc.
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
SALIDO
salido.com
SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
orderbird
orderbird.com
Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.
Faturah POS
faturah.com
Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.
Lavu
lavu.com
Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...
Foodics
foodics.com
Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech 为餐厅和餐饮企业提供集成解决方案，简化和集中从订单处理、食品准备到送货的一切。他们的旗舰产品 gOnline 将分散的系统和第三方应用程序无缝集成到统一的餐厅管理生态系统中。通过与全球配送领导者的合作以及与顶级 POS、第三方物流和 ERP 系统的集成，Grubtech 不仅使企业能够管理和跟踪在线订单、同步菜单和管理库存，还提供厨房显示系统、厨房管理软件、调度系统以及全面的数据和报告。 Grubtech 专注于最大限度地提高运营效率和收入，提供专门的支持，以确保餐厅能够快速有效地优化其运营。我们所做的？在线订单管理：我们提供集中式端到端订单管理系统，帮助企业提高运营效率并改...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
在自定义网站上宣传您的餐厅
Heartland
heartland.us
