Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - 最热门应用

Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer 是一家位于旧金山的移动应用程序开发公司，以其免费的智能手机 Voxer Walkie Talkie 应用程序而闻名。 Voxer Walkie Talkie 由 Tom Katis 和 Matt Ranney 创立，既是一个实时“一键通”系统，也是一个语音消息系统。 Voxer 上的消息在录制时实时传送，然后也以语音消息的形式传送。该应用程序适用于 Android、Windows Phone 和 iOS 操作系统。 2012年4月，该公司从Institutional Venture Partners (IVP)、英特尔投资和其他天使投资者那里筹集了3000万美元的风险融资。
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon 是一家美国无线网络运营商，之前作为 Verizon Communications 的一个独立部门以 Verizon Wireless 的名义运营。
Zello
zello.com
一体化商业通信解决方案，连接全球 1.5 亿用户。为您的员工提供即时、可重播的语音。
Yac
yac.com
团队的异步会议、语音消息和屏幕共享。
Orion
orionlabs.io
语音是一线工作的未来。 Orion PTT 2.0 语音平台可提高企业一线员工的生产力、员工安全和客户参与度。我们的全球客户通过 Orion 的 E2EE 安全即时通信、语音自动化和人工智能机器人、先进的定位服务和软件集成来改造他们的员工队伍。