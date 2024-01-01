Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - 最热门应用

Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify 的 CommerceXM 平台为购物者在购买旅程的每个阶段、数字货架上的每个阶段所需的体验提供支持。
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
为痴迷产品的品牌和代理商提供超高速无头商务。打造独特且令人难忘的产品体验，并在任何渠道、任何规模、以您梦想的任何方式销售您的产品。
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks 是一款全面的产品信息管理 (PIM) 解决方案，可帮助集中管理您的所有产品信息和数据。除了产品数据管理之外，在线零售商和品牌还可以轻松管理数字资产，将准确的产品数据无缝整合到多个渠道，优化符合市场标准的产品内容，并领先竞争对手一步。 PIMworks 可帮助您创建定制的产品内容体验并提供各种集成，包括 Bigcommerce、Magento 以及 Shopify、Amazon 等。 PIMworks 基于 AI-ML 的产品目录丰富功能有助于提高产品内容的准确性。所有创建产品目录的团队都可以通过使用我们的 PIM 系统创建工作流程来有效协作。可以通过仪表板上的见解来监控和分析...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps 是一种零售运营管理解决方案。我们的客户需要一种真正的 SaaS 解决方案，可以在一个易于使用的应用程序中处理多个销售渠道和产品。我们的解决方案涵盖从采购到报告的所有内容，甚至借助 RetailOps 移动应用程序实现移动化。
Billtrust
billtrust.com
通过智能 B2B/B2C 网络商店平台和移动应用程序加速在线收入增长、无缝扩展并优化您的客户体验。 Billtrust 电子商务专为批发分销商和制造企业打造，通过集成的整体解决方案保持竞争力和创新。无缝扩展：使用一个交钥匙平台管理任何规模或业务阶段的复杂产品目录、数据和资产。通过与 ERP 集成的解决方案提高效率并简化流程，该解决方案包括从产品信息管理 (PIM) 和搜索到内容管理、营销和支付的所有内容。提供最佳的客户体验：让您的客户能够灵活、简单地在需要时查找和订购他们需要的产品。凭借强大的产品推荐引擎、智能搜索和完全集成的移动应用程序，您的客户可以随时随地轻松订购、重新购买和跟踪。优化现金...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce 是一个一体化的人工智能平台，可帮助 B2B 批发商、分销商和制造商实现端到端销售数字化；从记录新线索到接受订单、付款等等！用户可以在贸易展览会、在线或现场接受订单；发现隐藏的追加销售机会，并通过高级报告做出有数据支持的决策。 WizCommerce 与所有网站、ERP、CRM 和电子商务平台集成，帮助用户在一个平台内管理所有业务。
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio 通过世界上第一个端到端代发货和市场平台帮助品牌实现数字销售增长。我们包罗万象的 B2B 自动化中心支持所有系统、协议和供应商，同时将品牌无缝地暴露在全球零售生态系统中。 Cymbio 为 800 多家零售商、市场、百货商店和精品店（例如 Nordstrom、Kohl's、Macy's、Farfetch、Urban Outfitters）提供支持，并为数百个品牌提供服务，包括 Steve Madden、Marchesa、Camper 等。我们很自豪能够在不改变任何当前系统或流程的情况下实现品牌完整零售设置的自动化，简化产品数据、图像、地图、分类、库存同步、订单、计费、跟踪、退货等等...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® 是产品内容编排领域的领导者，使 60 多个国家/地区的 14,000 多家公司能够简化有影响力的内容的创建和分发，这些内容在商业发生的任何地方都准确、一致且相关。通过其技术平台和专家服务，1WorldSync 解决了消费品/零售、DIY、消费电子、医疗保健和餐饮服务行业的领先品牌和零售商所面临的影响收入的产品内容挑战。 1WorldSync 是唯一获得 ISO 27001 认证的产品内容提供商和 GDSN 数据库之一。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.1worldsync.com。
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer 是全球领先的 PIM（产品信息管理）平台，可帮助企业自动化复杂的 B2B 流程，并将其产品连接到整个供应链中组织内部或外部的任何企业销售平台或工具。通过针对您的业务量身定制的个性化入职培训以及业内最快的入职培训（平均 6 周，而传统解决方案需要 6 个多月），实施 PIM 从未如此简单。我们致力于为您提供市场上最好的 PIM，因此我们为您提供： - 全球排名第一的 PIM，可提高客户满意度 - 独家全访问试用，免费 30 天 - 即插即用连接器您的所有渠道 - 所有功能均作为标准配置 想了解客户对与我们合作有何评价？请访问 saleslayer.com/casestud...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo 是产品体验 (PX) 公司和产品信息管理 (PIM) 领域的全球领导者；创建一个世界，让每一次产品交互都是一种体验，引导消费者和专业人士随时随地做出最佳购买。 Akeneo 为企业领导者提供软件、教育和参与社区，所有这些都专注于产品体验管理的实践。全球领先品牌、制造商、分销商和零售商（包括 Chico's、CarParts.com、TaylorMade Golf、Rail Europe、Kering 等）信任 Akeneo 来扩展和定制他们的全渠道商务计划。使用 Akeneo 的智能产品云，公司可以通过用户友好且由人工智能驱动的产品数据丰富、管理、联合和供应商数据加入来创建提升的...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM 是一款面向全球中小型企业的领先产品信息管理软件，具有用户友好的界面、低廉的价格以及白手套的入职和客户支持方法。 Plytix PIM 通过提供中央事实来源来帮助公司简化其产品信息管理流程，使团队能够轻松组织、丰富和分发产品信息。
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica（纽约证券交易所股票代码：INFA）是企业云数据管理领导者，通过帮助企业实现其最关键资产的变革力量，将数据和人工智能带入生活。我们创建了一个新的软件类别，即 Informatica 智能数据管理云™ (IDMC)，它由人工智能和端到端数据管理平台提供支持，可跨几乎所有多云、混合系统连接、管理和统一数据，实现数据民主化并帮助企业实现业务战略现代化。大约 100 个国家/地区的客户以及财富 100 强企业中的 86 家客户依靠 Informatica 来推动数据主导的数字化转型。信息学。数据和人工智能诞生的地方。™
Pimcore
pimcore.com
深受开发者、机构和企业的喜爱：Pimcore Platform™ 是一个先进的开源平台，受到全球超过 110,000 家公司的信赖。它为数字资产管理 (DAM)、产品信息管理 (PIM)、主数据管理 (MDM)、数字体验管理 (DXP/CMS)、多渠道发布 (CDP) 和数字商务。 Pimcore 受到领先行业分析师的认可，并被百事可乐、索尼和奥迪等财富 100 强公司所使用，因其灵活性、100% API 驱动架构、可组合技术、快速上市时间而成为出色的开源替代方案，以及由 130 多家解决方案提供商组成的强大的全球合作伙伴网络。请访问 pimcore.com 了解更多信息。