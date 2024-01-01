Payroll Services - 最热门应用
Payroll service firms handle the outsourcing of the employee compensation process. They handle tasks such as calculating employee pay, disbursing payments to employees, and producing tax forms like W-2s. A significant number of these firms provide self-service interfaces for employees, allowing them to input hours worked, update personal information, and access tax-related details. Moreover, they typically furnish employers with comprehensive reports on employee compensation and labor. Usually, these firms collaborate with either the human resources or accounting departments within a company. However, certain businesses may opt for a more involved approach and oversee their payroll process using specialized software.
ADP
adp.com
ADP 提供行业领先的在线薪资和人力资源解决方案，以及税务、合规、福利管理等。通过 ADP 获得最佳效果。
Kwork
kwork.com
Kwork 是一个全球自由职业市场，提供起价 10 美元的固定价格服务。从网页开发和设计到音乐创作、SMM、SEO、视频编辑等等 - 总有一款服务可以满足您的各种需求！
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits 是一家总部位于美国的公司，为公司提供基于云的软件即服务来管理人力资源，特别关注帮助他们办理健康保险。Zenefits 成立于 2013 年。总部位于旧金山。
Alight
alight.com
从受聘到退休，乃至以后，您的员工都依赖您提供资源来增强他们的健康、财富和福祉。通过数据和技术将权力交给他们，通过及时、更广泛的互联洞察提供清晰的信息。为您的员工和企业带来更好的成果。
TriNet Hire
app.trinethire.com
TriNet Hire 是一款简单而强大的基于云的招聘工具，可以轻松发布到招聘网站和管理候选人。轻松创建新的职位帖子并将其发布到重要的职位委员会。通过社交媒体进行宣传并审查简历、下载提交的文件并附加反馈、评级和关键字。 TriNet Hires 在线和移动应用程序使您的企业能够快速高效地聘用最优秀的人才。
ChaadHR
chaadhr.com
ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading sec...
Allevity
allevity.com
Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mis...
PayEntry
payentry.com
Payentry offers technology that makes payroll services simple– a powerful processing engine, and the most intuitive workflow and user experience. Our latest release, NextGen, makes the Payentry online payroll software platform even faster, more integrated, and easier to use. See the difference of a ...
Nexeo HR
nexeohr.com
Nexeo helps jobseekers find roles in the call center, manufacturing, shipping, and other light industrial industries
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
通过在人力资源、员工福利、工资管理和工作场所安全领域提供经过验证的解决方案和技术，G&A Partners 减轻了繁琐的管理任务的负担，使企业主能够将时间、才能和精力集中在公司发展上。作为人力资源外包提供商，G&A Partners 为您提供专注于业务所需的时间。我们的合作伙伴关系并不是从推销开始，而是从发现您独特的业务需求并制定定制的、透明的解决方案开始。凭借经过认证的人力资源专家、尖端技术和以客户为中心的方法，我们可以减轻您的人力资源负担，并帮助您制定人员战略，将时间重新交到您手中。
Insperity
insperity.com
自 1986 年以来，Insperity 提供人力资源和业务解决方案，帮助美国最好的公司繁荣发展。
FrankCrum
frankcrum.com
FrankCrum 提供外包人力资源、工资和工资管理、员工福利和福利管理、401(k)、工人薪酬和人力资源解决方案。
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors 是一家提供税务准备和规划服务的公司，旨在帮助个人和企业应对任何复杂的税务情况。