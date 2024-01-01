Payment Processing Software - 最热门应用

Payment processing software enables businesses to handle various types of business-to-business (B2B) payments efficiently. Companies utilize this software to manage incoming payments from business customers and outgoing payments to suppliers. Any business that accepts non-cash payments can benefit from using payment processing software. It is primarily used by accounting teams to ensure timely payments and minimize errors. This software integrates with payment gateways, accounting systems, and accounts payable (AP) automation software. Additionally, payment processing software is often paired with e-commerce platforms and retail point-of-sale (POS) systems.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. 是一家美国公司，运营全球在线支付系统，该系统支持在线汇款，并作为支票和汇票等传统纸质支付方式的电子替代方案。该公司作为在线供应商、拍卖网站和许多其他商业用户的支付处理商，收取费用以换取一键交易和密码记忆等好处。 PayPal 成立于 1998 年，当时名为 Confinity，并于 2002 年首次公开募股。同年晚些时候，PayPal 成为 eBay 的全资子公司，估值达 15 亿美元。 eBay 于 2015 年将 PayPal 剥离给 eBay 股东。 该公司在2019年美国最大企业财富500强中按收入排名第204位。
Venmo
venmo.com
支付。得到报酬。店铺。分享。 Venmo 是一款数字钱包，让从学生到小型企业的每个人都能更轻松地赚钱。超过 6000 万人使用 Venmo 应用程序进行快速、安全的社交支付。
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer是一家美国金融服务公司，提供在线汇款、数字支付服务并为客户提供营运资金。
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe 是一家美国金融服务和软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，总部位于美国加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司主要为电子商务网站和移动应用程序提供支付处理软件和应用程序编程接口（API）。
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美国金融服务、商业服务聚合商和移动支付公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司销售软件和硬件支付产品，并已扩展到小型企业服务领域。该公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 于 2009 年创立，并于 2010 年推出首个应用程序和服务。自 2015 年 11 月起，该公司在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为 SQ。
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks 是 2ndSite Inc. 运营的会计软件，主要面向中小型企业。它是一种基于 Web 的软件即服务 (SaaS) 模型，可以通过桌面或移动设备进行访问。 该公司成立于 2003 年，总部位于加拿大多伦多。
HoneyBook
honeybook.com
被评选为小型企业第一大客户管理软件。利用我们的一体化项目、发票和付款管理工具更快地保护客户。免费试用 7 天。
Karbon
karbonhq.com
您如何经营会计师事务所。工作、客户、规划和沟通集中在一处。无论您的团队是在办公室还是远程，您都与 Karbon 在一起。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
Airwallex
airwallex.com
让您的企业能够以多种货币进行快速、轻松且低费用的国际支付。立即注册免费帐户。
Melio
meliopayments.com
快速、简单地支付和收款发票，无需任何常规费用。使用 Melio Payments 增加现金流并减少麻烦。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企业软件随时随地在任何设备上管理客户：CRM、文本和电子邮件营销、社交媒体、网站等。
GoCardless
gocardless.com
您可以在 GoCardless 仪表板中管理客户、制定计划并进行直接借记付款。
Clover
clover.com
我们的 POS 系统和信用卡处理可让您接受付款并开展业务。
Mollie
mollie.com
使用 Mollie Payments 开始发展您的业务： ✓ 15 分钟内接受付款 ✓ 诚实的定价 ✓ 所有领先的付款方式。立即付款 »
Paystack
paystack.com
非洲的现代在线和离线支付。 Paystack 帮助非洲的企业获得世界任何地方的任何人的付款。
WePay
wepay.com
WePay 是一家总部位于美国的在线支付服务提供商，通过其 API 向众筹网站、市场和小型企业软件公司等平台企业提供集成且可定制的支付解决方案。它为合作伙伴提供欺诈和风险保护。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
通过适用于小型企业的 #1 营销平台® 为您的品牌注入活力。
Fiskl
fiskl.com
适用于任何小型企业的移动发票（以及更多）。像专业人士一样管理您企业的日常财务！可用免费帐户。
Veem
veem.com
Veem 是一家总部位于旧金山的在线全球支付平台，由 Marwan Forzley 和 Aldo Carrascoso 于 2014 年创立。它的前身为 Align Commerce，于 2017 年 3 月 8 日更名为 Veem。该公司为 100 个国家和 70 种货币提供服务，包括美元、加元、英镑、欧元、港元、人民币和澳元。 100 个国家/地区的客户可以接收付款，其中 25 个国家/地区的客户可以发送付款。 付款是使用各种轨道发送的，所使用的轨道是在发送付款时在内部确定的。该公司使用 SWIFT、自动清算所 (ACH)、财务账户、数字钱包、借记卡和区块链进行支付。该公司的目标客户是中...
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com 帮助您的企业向更多客户提供更多付款方式和货币。一流的信用卡和替代支付网关。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是面向电子商务、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的在线支付解决方案，专门为在线业务提供全球支付处理和支付网关解决方案。
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi 提供最快、最安全的方式来完成业务，从具有法律约束力的电子签名到安全的在线支付捕获和安全的在线信用卡授权捕获。全球数以千计的公司相信 Sertifi 能够更快地完成业务、快速确认收入、增强安全性和合规性以及实现无纸化。
PingPong Global
usa.pingpongx.com
PingPong 是一家金融科技独角兽公司，致力于为全球跨境电商卖家创新支付服务领域。凭借我们的全球足迹，我们的使命是帮助我们的客户在全球任何地方进行销售。我们致力于为客户提供一流的服务并帮助他们拓展业务。
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
EBizCharge 是一组收款工具，可直接在您的企业已使用的系统内运行。
Introwise
introwise.com
为您和您的客户轻松安排时间。 您的时间非常宝贵，请利用它来扩展您的业务。我们将确保日常工作顺利进行。我们释放创造力，让您能够思考大局：做您喜欢的事情并获得报酬。 现在，您终于有时间投入到您一直推迟的所有项目中：会后调查问卷、视频宣传片、更具吸引力的演示，或者只是获得充足的睡眠。
Cushion
cushion.ai
按时支付账单并避免透支费用。自动转账，无需透支。
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell 使消费者能够管理自己的日常生活并通过聊天与企业进行交易。
VersaPay
versapay.com
提高 AR 流程的自动化、集中化和可见性，同时为客户提供行业领先的体验
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion 是一款简单而强大的现场服务管理软件，提供多种功能，例如客户管理、发票和付款、库存管理、时间跟踪和报告。该软件可在桌面和移动应用程序上使用，以连接办公室工作人员、技术人员和客户。
PingPong 中国
pingpongx.com
PingPong服务中国跨境卖家. PingPong为中国跨境卖家提供更快、更便捷、更安全的跨境收款服务，围绕跨境商户和中小企业出海的综合需求，PingPong目前已建立了跨境收款、外贸B2B收付款、全球收单、全球分发、供应链融资、汇率管理、出口退税、VAT税务缴纳、SAAS企业服务等多元化的产品体系，产品服务覆盖全流程。
Wallester
business.wallester.com
开始发行免费的虚拟或实体名片，在一个地方管理公司的支出。立即注册并在一天内免费访问 VISA IBAN 帐户！
Adyen
adyen.com
单一解决方案中的端到端支付、数据和财务管理。了解金融技术平台，帮助您更快地实现您的抱负。
Fyorin
fyorin.com
Fyorin 是一个综合性金融运营平台，汇集了全球金融机构网络，可支持 220 多种货币，以简化跨境支付并提供统一的财务解决方案。我们为全球企业提供单一平台进行全球金融运营，接入多家金融机构并即时加快跨境支付，从而轻松提高效率、降低成本并开拓新市场。主要功能： 支持 220 多种货币、30 多种支付渠道和 200 个国家/地区 跨境支付 虚拟多币种卡 虚拟账户（本地 IBAN） 资金管理 多银行费用管理 应付账款 应收账款 与 ERP 和会计工具集成层级团队访问管理
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition 是一个提供专业服务的一体化平台，使企业能够更快地获得付款并更智能地运营。 Ignition 可以自动化并优化提案、客户协议、计费和收款，从而杜绝逾期付款、未计费工作和平凡的重复管理。 Ignition 还与 Gusto、QuickBooks Online、Xero、ProConnect、Karbon、Xero Practice Manager 和 Zapier 等领先应用程序集成，以实现工作流程自动化并节省宝贵时间。全球超过 7,000 家专业服务企业依靠 Ignition 更快地获得所有工作的报酬、更高效地运营并获得更多利润。
ezyCollect
ezycollect.io
ezyCollect 应收账款软件可帮助公司简化、自动化和更好地管理客户信用和收款活动。立即免费试用！
Libeo
libeo.io
Libeo 的使命是简化中小企业应付账款的处理和支付。
Paylivre
paylivre.com
Paylivre is a payments fintech, based in Brazil, that provides cross-border solutions, moving over 8 million dollars monthly and connecting our partners to their Brazilian audience through our payment APIs.
PayDock
paydock.com
Paydock is a payments orchestration platform, that is leading the way in resolving numerous costly issues for merchants who navigate disparate, fast-moving & fragmented payment service (& related) providers. Our innovative API-first technology harmonises payment, fraud, identity & other vendors (suc...
Leatherback
leatherback.co
We are committed to making cross-border trade easier for individuals and businesses across the globe. Leatherback moves your money where it needs to be working without trouble. Anytime, Anywhere, and to almost Everywhere We are building products to give you all you need to offer your goods and servi...
eDebit Direct
edebitdirect.com
Credit cards are expensive, and sometimes tough to get, especially for high-risk industries. Our secure system allows you to debit
Ecommpay
ecommpay.com
ECOMMPAY is a leading payment service provider and a direct bank card acquirer. We create tailor-made data-driven technologies for e-commerce clients to make online payments worldwide. ECOMMPAY ensures money movement in one click; our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combi...
Connectpay
connectpay.com
ConnectPay is one of the fastest growing Electronic Money Institutions (EMI) in Lithuania – the leading fintech hub in continental Europe - providing banking services for internet based companies. By offering a One Stop Shop solution for all payment facilities under one roof, ConnectPay arrays smoot...
BizPayO
bizpayo.com
BizPayO lets professionals accept credit card and ACH payments online while recovering the processing fees. 100% compliant and ultra-secure.
Billment
billment.com
Billment™ is an invoice management efficiency tool that integrates with QuickBooks to save you time and money. Billment™ feature stack goes deep, including features like batch processing payments, batch customer automations, scheduled payment processing, and much more. The UX is effortless and custo...
Reap Global
reap.global
Reap is a financial platform that enables access and financial connectivity through innovation for companies of all sizes. Reap combines spend management software with a range of innovative payment products — including the flagship Reap Visa Corporate Credit Card. Reap is committed to helping busine...
Prommt
prommt.com
Prommt is a secure payment request platform that turns risky, time-consuming telephone payments into secure, online transactions. Prommt gives merchants the ability to send instant, personalised payment requests to customers via email, text or online message; bringing a secure and seamless online ch...
Easebuzz
easebuzz.in
Easebuzz is full-stack payment solutions platform serving more than 1,00,000 businesses in India. With a mission to become one-stop Financial Operating System for businesses, Easebuzz helps companies digitise payments & manage end-to-end financial operations around digital payment collections, payme...
Skydo
skydo.com
Skydo makes receiving international business payments affordable, easy and seamless. Get GST compliant FIRA and real time payment tracking. Cheapest solution for businesses and freelancers compared to banks, Paypal and Wise.
Rvvup
rvvup.com
Rvvup is a Payments 3.0 multi-rail payment platform that delivers new real-time open banking and digital currency payments, alongside Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay & BNPL - future proofing businesses with one simple integration, instant settlement, increased conversion and lower fees.
PayOp
payop.com
PayOp is a convenient online payment system for online businessmen of any field of activity that allows you to accept payments using more than 150 methods in all countries of the world*, which will allow your business to grow in new regions.
Mamo Pay
mamopay.com
We're a UAE, Dubai based FinTech, the first to be fully regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA")🇦🇪 founded by two ex-Google employees. Mamo Pay for Business is a full-stack payment platform for SMEs (only UAE). Whether you're a SME, a home business, or a freelancer, send your c...
AxxonPay
axxonpay.com
AxxonPay is a premier payment solutions provider and a direct bank card acquirer for high risk merchants. We offer a range of payment services, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay, and alternative payment methods to clients across the globe. Our data-driven technologies are customized to suit ...
Paystand
paystand.com
Paystand is a leading digital payment solution for B2B companies, with over 170,000 businesses transacting on its payment network. Paystand makes it easy to accept payments, streamline collections, and automate hours of manual AR tasks. Using Paystand, you can enable no-fee payments and simplify com...
Telleroo
telleroo.com
Pay runs without the pain. Bulk payments without the bank. Faster payments without the fees. More secure payments without the stress. Telleroo de-risks bulk payments for business owners, internal finance teams, accountants and bookkeepers. You can prepare pay runs easily, then fund a ringfenced e-mo...
Global Payments
globalpayments.com
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally.
Crezco
crezco.com
Crezco is the open banking payment solution designed for online invoices. We eliminate card fees and slow settlement times, saving you money, time spent reconciling, and improving your cashflow. You can also use Crezco’s bulk payment to securely pay suppliers and staff all around the world from a si...
Helcim
helcim.com
Helcim is a payments company that lets businesses accept credit cards with ease. Helcim focuses on delivering a better payment service by making it easier to sign up, providing smarter payment tools, and making it more affordable to get paid. We know that getting paid is central to your business, th...
BridgerPay
bridgerpay.com
BridgerPay is the world’s first payment operations platform, built to automate ALL payment flows with a Lego-like interface, empowering ANY business to scale their payments, insights, and revenue with a codeless, unified and agnostic software.