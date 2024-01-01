Payment Analytics Software - 最热门应用

Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
Databox
databox.com
业务分析平台旨在帮助您了解业务状况。来自云服务、电子表格、数据库的 KPI 集中在一处。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是面向电子商务、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的在线支付解决方案，专门为在线业务提供全球支付处理和支付网关解决方案。
MRR.io
mrr.io
无论您使用哪种支付处理器，都可以跟踪您的每月经常性收入。
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma 是一家屡获殊荣的支付公司，帮助企业在线、店内和移动设备上接受信用卡和借记卡。北美超过 8,000 家企业使用 Payfirma 的支付工具轻松收款，并将所有交易数据保存在一个简单的位置。当企业使用数据做出有关客户、产品和员工的决策时，他们就会运营更智能、更成功的公司。