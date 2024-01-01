Help Authoring Tools (HAT) - 最热门应用

Help Authoring Tools (HAT) are software applications designed to assist technical writers in creating, publishing, and maintaining help documentation for software. The resulting documentation is used in user guides, manuals, and help files. These tools aim to reduce the time and effort required to produce assistance materials for employees and end users. Technical writers use HATs to manage the entire documentation process, including writing, editing, and exporting documents for review by editors, administrators, and colleagues. Ultimately, HATs enable the digital publication of the documentation. Many of these tools support importing text from various file formats and document creation software. Some HATs without built-in build tools may need to integrate with build automation tools to display or utilize the documentation.
ReadMe
readme.com
开发者中心可满足您所在用户的需求。 ReadMe 将您的 API 文档转变为交互式中心，帮助开发人员取得成功。
Document360
document360.io
Document360 帮助您在几分钟内构建令人惊叹的在线知识库。立即访问，开始 14 天免费试用！设置简单。 14 天免费试用。随时取消。没有信用卡。
Archbee
archbee.com
创建令人惊叹的文档所需的一切。 立即帮助您的用户开始使用您的产品。快速构建产品文档、开发人员指南和 API 参考 — 无需遇到工程难题。
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs - 用于测验、测试、培训、抽认卡、知识库的知识管理软件。开始使用我们的知识管理软件。
snazzyDocs
snazzydocs.com
snazzyDocs 是一个基于 Web 的应用程序，用于编写和托管文档或帮助文档。您不必配置服务器、存储库或网站（如果您不想）。
PaceAI
paceai.co
人工智能生产力工具，适用于业务分析师、产品经理、项目经理、数据分析师等非技术专业人士，可在几秒钟（而不是几天）内生成和交付技术文档和想法。
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie 是一个基于网络的文档平台，使企业能够以多种语言构建、维护和发布优秀的产品文档。 该平台可帮助您分析客户如何与您的文档交互，并为您提供有关如何改进文档的见解。如果您只能随着产品的发展而想象，那么您的产品文档也应该如此。使用 Docsie 制作的文档将使您的客户更容易在文档中找到有关您产品的相关知识，从长远来看，让他们更满意并帮助您成功留住他们。 Docsie 还将您连接到最先进的翻译市场，该市场还可以在经过认证的翻译人员、机器学习以及先进的翻译速度和准确性改进算法的帮助下帮助您翻译产品文档。 Docsie 是一个基于 Web 的一体化文档平台，使公司能够以多种语言构建、维护和...