Generative AI Software - 最热门应用
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT：优化对话语言模型。我们训练了一个名为 ChatGPT 的模型，它以对话方式进行交互。对话格式使ChatGPT能够回答后续问题、承认错误、挑战不正确的前提并拒绝不适当的请求。 ChatGPT 是 InstructGPT 的兄弟模型，它经过训练可以遵循提示中的指令并提供详细的响应。
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
您可以使用巴德来帮助推进您的想法。在 Bard 的帮助下，您可以执行以下操作： - 集思广益，制定计划，或寻找不同的方法来完成工作 - 获得更复杂主题的快速、易于理解的摘要 - 创建大纲、电子邮件、博客文章、诗歌等的初稿
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it 是一家位于旧金山的初创公司，也是一个在线 IDE（集成开发环境）。它的名字来自缩写 REPL，代表“读取-评估-打印循环”。该服务由约旦程序员 Amjad Masad 和约旦设计师 Haya Odeh 于 2016 年创建。Repl.it 允许用户使用浏览器编写代码并构建应用程序和网站。此外，Repl.it 允许用户通过各种方式共享项目。他们还举办“jams”，即基于特定主题的编码比赛。竞赛奖品通常包括临时帐户升级、金钱、加密货币或礼品卡等。 Repl.it 上的 repl 是一个交互式编程环境。您可以使用最流行的编程语言创建工作区，在虚拟机上为您提供一个可以运行代码的容器。在...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
您的日常人工智能伴侣。
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是适合您任务的下一代人工智能助手，无论规模如何。
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
人工智能社区建设未来。构建、训练和部署由机器学习领域的参考开源提供支持的最先进模型。
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始创建者创立的公司。 Databricks 源于加州大学伯克利分校的 AMPLab 项目，该项目参与了 Apache Spark 的开发，这是一个构建在 Scala 之上的开源分布式计算框架。 Databricks 开发了一个用于 Spark 的基于 Web 的平台，该平台提供自动化集群管理和 IPython 风格的笔记本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，该公司还联合举办大规模的Spark在线开放课程，并举办全球最大的Spark会议——Spark峰会。
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI 是一门编码法学硕士，旨在改变我们构建软件的方式。 通过构建 BLACKBOX.AI，我们的目标是： 让工程师构建和发布产品的速度提高 10 倍，从而加快公司内部的创新步伐 加速全球软件工程师的增长，工程师数量从约 1 亿增加到 1B 十倍
Build AI
buildai.space
将人工智能融入您的业务。几分钟后。 构建适合您业务的、由人工智能驱动的网络应用程序。无需任何技术技能。
Krater AI
krater.ai
借助 Krater AI，将您的企业提升到新的水平。我们的一体化超级应用程序释放了人工智能技术的力量，实现了从内容创建到文本到语音转换功能的一切。通过 Krater，您将获得无限的可能性和真正的创新。体验无与伦比的功能和易用性 - 立即注册并获得 AI 优势。
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI代码导师。 立即使用终极解释器工具开始更智能地编码。 基于人工智能来优化、重构和审查代码！
Autocode
autocode.com
新用户通知。购买提醒。预定的工作。社区机器人。 SQL 查询。内部工装。使用 JavaScript 和 API 创建您想要的任何内容。
Botpress
botpress.com
构建 ChatGPT 聊天机器人，速度快得惊人🚀。 第一个由 OpenAI 提供支持的下一代聊天机器人构建器。 为您的项目或业务构建类似 ChatGPT 的机器人来完成工作。 🎯
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
希望通过 Chat GPT 赚钱？ AI Writer 就是您的最佳选择——它是在几秒钟内生成高质量、引人入胜的内容的终极工具。 借助我们先进的人工智能算法和直观的界面，您可以轻松创建博客文章、文章等。通过我们内置的联盟计划，您只需将其他人推荐到我们的平台即可赚钱。 立即开始使用 AI Writer，了解使用 Chat GPT 创建精彩内容和赚钱是多么容易
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
构建人工智能代理的协作平台。 团队使用 Voiceflow 一起、更快、大规模地设计、测试和启动聊天或语音 AI 代理。
Refraction
refraction.dev
重构代码、生成文档、创建单元测试等等。 只需粘贴一段代码，选择您的语言或框架，然后点击“生成”即可见证魔法。
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
使用 Sourcegraph 的代码智能平台了解、修复和自动化整个代码库。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是领先的全栈人工智能、法学硕士和计算机视觉生产平台，用于对非结构化图像、视频、文本和音频数据进行建模。
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
借助 AI2sql，工程师和非工程师无需了解 SQL 即可轻松编写高效、无错误的 SQL 查询。
AskCodi
askcodi.com
人工智能编码助手。结对程序员以满足开发人员的需求。
Together AI
together.ai
用于构建和运行生成式人工智能的最快云平台。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受数据科学家喜爱，由 IT 管理。 用于云中数据科学和机器学习开发、部署和数据管道的一体化解决方案。
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch 的计算机视觉解决方案可帮助企业自动对其视频和图像数据进行视觉审查，以检测和理解最细微的视觉元素的重要性 - 所有这些都是实时提供可操作的见解以推动业务决策。
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
使用 DeftGPT，您可以： * 简化您的内容写作：DeftGPT 允许您提出问题、获得即时答案并与 AI 进行互动对话。您将可以立即访问 GPT-4、gpt-3.5-turbo、Anthropic 的 Claude 以及各种其他机器人。 * 团队管理：DeftGPT 使您能够邀请无限的成员加入您的组织帐户，从而简化了管理和计费。这可以节省您的资金，同时提高整体生产力。此外，通过我们的计划，您可以将账单统一到一个帐户中，以增加便利。 * 与任何 PDF 或文档聊天：从法律协议到财务报告，DeftGPT 为您的文档注入活力。您可以提出问题、接收摘要、查找信息等等。此外，它还兼容多种格式，...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 充当您值得信赖的业务副驾驶，旨在让您更智能、更快速、更自信地做出数据驱动的决策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 为每个用户（无论是数据科学家、业务分析师还是非 IT 专家）提供了更多的权力，让他们能够以与组织目标相关的方式执行相关分析。它缩短了每个用户从简单到复杂分析的旅程，使他们能够利用数据探索未知、识别新关系、更深入地了解结果并挑战现状。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 可视化、分析并与组织中的任何人共享有关数据的可行见解。
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
在无代码 Katonic 生成人工智能平台上只需几分钟即可构建强大的人工智能应用程序。借助生成式 AI 的力量，提高您和您员工的生产力、增强客户体验并完成只有大型企业才能完成的事情。 * 无需编码技能。 * 企业级安全性。 * 50+ 法学硕士可供选择 * 根据您自己的数据进行训练，并使用您自己的护栏。
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai 是领先的开源生成式 AI 和机器学习平台提供商，其使命是实现 AI 民主化。它将 30 位 Kaggle 大师的技术实力提炼成简单的 AI 云产品，用于生成 AI 和机器学习，解决强大的问题。客户、社区和合作伙伴是 H2O.ai 的战略投资者，致力于构建利用 AI 造福人类的长期愿景。 H2O.ai 的分布式 ML H2O-3、autoML Driverless AI、Hydrogen Torch 和 Document AI 人工智能引擎已经改变了超过 20,000 个全球组织以及超过一半的财富 500 强和家喻户晓的品牌，包括 AT&T、澳大利亚联邦银行、PayPal、Chi...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 无服务器云 - BentoCloud 是一个完全托管的平台，用于构建和运营 AI 应用程序，为 AI 团队带来敏捷的产品交付。 BentoML 是软件工程师构建人工智能产品的平台。
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...