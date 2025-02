员工识别软件 - 最热门应用 - 突尼斯

Bonfyre

Bonfyre is the only "closed loop" employee engagement platform, helping customers like Duke Energy, Medtronic, and Adtalem drive engagement at enterprise scale and save 5-7 figures annually with lower software and rewards costs. The platform brings together multiple engagement tools—Team Activities, Broadcasts, Surveys, Challenges, Recognition, Nominations, Rewards, and more—into the channels employees are already using every day (Microsoft Teams, email, SMS, QR codes, and the native Bonfyre app for Android/iOS). Customers have seen a 2x increase in recognition activity and net cost savings of $35 per person per year. Bonfyre's 800+ digital gift cards across 80 countries allow team members to enjoy immediate, full purchasing power without having to save up points. This also saves customers money on shipping costs and other fees, typically 15% of rewards spend.