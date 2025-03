GitLab

about.gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Valery Sizov.The code was originally written in Ruby, with some parts later rewritten in Go, initially as一个源代码管理解决方案,可以在团队中进行有关软件开发的协作。后来,它演变为涵盖软件开发生命周期的集成解决方案,然后演变为整个DevOps生命周期。当前的技术堆栈包括GO,Ruby on Rails和Vue.js。 它遵循开放式开发模型,该模型在开源(MIT)许可下发布核心功能,而额外功能则在专有许可下。