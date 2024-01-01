Collaborative Whiteboard Software - 最热门应用

Collaborative whiteboard software offers a unified, interactive design space where team members can simultaneously edit and share content from their devices. True to its name, a collaborative whiteboard tool often mimics the look and feel of a physical whiteboard. These tools come with a range of features that enable users to design, communicate, save, and share content in a flexible and customizable environment. Although particularly popular with design and project management teams, these intuitive and user-friendly tools are beneficial for a wide range of disciplines. While many collaborative whiteboard solutions are standalone products, some are integrated into other design software or visual collaboration platforms.
ClickUp
clickup.com
我们的使命是让世界变得更加高效。为此，我们构建了一个应用程序来替换所有这些内容 - 任务、文档、目标和聊天。
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是在线协作白板平台，使分布式团队能够有效地协同工作，从使用数字便签进行集思广益到规划和管理敏捷工作流程。
Jamboard
google.com
Jamboard 是 Google 开发的交互式白板系统，作为 Google Workspace（以前称为 G Suite）的一部分。它于 2016 年 10 月 25 日正式发布。它具有 55 英寸 4K 触摸屏显示屏，并通过免费的 Google Docs 套件提供跨平台支持，兼容在线协作。该显示屏还可以安装在墙上或配置为一个显示器。站立。
Lucid
lucid.app
Lucid 是唯一一款让团队能够从想象未来到构建未来的视觉协作套件。
MURAL
mural.co
我们的平台和专业服务使创新团队能够以可视化方式思考和协作，以解决重要问题。只需将您的想法写在便利贴上即可。然后以列表、流程图、图表、框架、方法和绘图的形式进行组织，以激活和协调您的团队。
Scrintal
scrintal.com
就像米罗和黑曜石生了孩子一样。使用 Zettelkasten 方法组织和连接您的原子笔记。在一处查看您的所有想法并轻松分享。
Gliffy
gliffy.com
制作 UML 图、流程图、线框图等。我们的免费图表软件和在线图表工具可改善协作和沟通。
Fibery
fibery.io
无限灵活的工作空间，无需代码即可连接所有公司流程。 创建空间，将它们连接在一起，邀请队友 并做一些很酷的事情。
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet 是一个数字画布，可用于创建易于共享和协作的精美项目。它的工作原理就像一张纸。我们为您提供一个空白页面 - 一个小册子 - 您可以在上面放置任何您喜欢的内容。拖入视频、录制采访、自拍、撰写自己的文字帖子或上传一些文档，然后瞧！一个小板诞生了。通过选择自定义壁纸和主题使其更加美丽。 Padlet 与其他博客工具和灵感板不同，因为它很灵活。创建购物清单、维恩图、讨论板、团体贺卡、作品集或商业计划，全部在一个应用程序中完成。 padpad 可供世界各地的教师、学生、专业人士和各个年龄段的个人使用，可以在多个贡献者之间有选择地共享和编辑。
Explain Everything
explaineverything.com
教学、演示、草图记录、录制视频和协作，所有这些都在“Explain Everything Whiteboard”中完成。与其他工具相比，Explain Everything 堪称白板应用程序中的瑞士军刀。由于其独特的多功能性，开启了表达知识的新可能性，打破了时间和距离的界限，让您可以在新的环境中进行素描、交谈和分享，以数字方式重新想象如何解释任何事物。让创建高质量讲解视频的过程变得轻而易举。现场或远距离共享您的白板演示文稿。打开无限的数字空间，以视觉方式集思广益复杂的想法并分享宝贵的反馈。
Creately
creately.com
用于协作集思广益、规划、执行和分析项目的可视化工作区软件。实时协作、无限画布和强大的图表功能。
Weje
weje.io
借助免费团队协作平台，在虚拟在线板上收集、组织和共享任何内容的新方法。
Conceptboard
conceptboard.com
为您的整个团队提供无限的画布。使用 Conceptboard 的协作在线白板以可视方式协同工作。
Magma
magma.com
加入由超过 100 万艺术家和工作室组成的社区，使用 Magma 在共享画布上实时进行数字绘画进行头脑风暴和构思。直接在浏览器中启动协作绘图会话，无需安装软件。
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars（以前称为 Webex Events）是一个可扩展的网络研讨会平台，可以为每个人（从小型会议到大量全球观众）创造引人入胜且有影响力的体验。使网络研讨会具有包容性、吸引力和互动性： • 通过主持的问答、实时投票、聊天、表情符号反应和手势识别来鼓励积极参与 • 让与会者用自己喜欢的语言聆听，并在会议中提供现场口译员 • 更深入地探讨主题或鼓励联系举办分组会议 大规模举办专业和定制的网络研讨会 • 管理观众在活动之前、期间和之后看到的舞台和内容 • 通过定制品牌选项和主题策划与会者注册体验 • 之前与共同小组成员排练整个演示上线 • 可容纳多达 100,000 名与会者 ...
Limnu
limnu.com
Limnu 是最好的协作在线白板。
Ayoa
ayoa.com
以不同的方式思考，取得更多成就。 Ayoa 是一款包容性一体化思维导图、白板和协作应用程序，旨在拥抱差异、提升创造力并推动成果。
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix是一款在线协作白板，集成了各种工具，可提高团队效率并释放团队想象力
Collaboard
collaboard.app
协作变得可视化。发现这款数字白板的强大功能并改善与您的企业的合作方式。
Cacoo
cacoo.com
在线图表软件，用于创建和安全共享流程图、线框图、UML 模型、网络图等。超过 250 万用户。从免费帐户开始！
Switchboard
switchboard.app
为更多协作会议腾出空间。带上您已经使用的工具，与您的团队、客户和客户并肩工作。
Aha!
aha.io
登录您的啊哈！工作区。还没有帐户？注册世界排名第一的路线图软件的 30 天免费试用版。
Klaxoon
klaxoon.com
自信地举办高效的研讨会。这个无忧平台连接团队，提供定制且高效的研讨会体验。
HuddleIQ
huddleiq.com
HuddleIQ 是一款针对当今需求重新设计的在线白板，提供无限的在线共享、演示和协作方式。使用无限可扩展的数字工作空间召开会议、集思广益、绘制思维导图、共享文档、进行演示和在线课程。
Bluescape
bluescape.com
将您的会议和愿景变为现实。从启动和头脑风暴到演示和评论，Bluescape 是创意想法得以蓬勃发展的会议解决方案。
Allo
allo.io
认识您的第一个远程工作空间。从字面上看，让每个人都在同一页面上。告别繁琐的文字沟通。尝试进化的沟通方式——更具互动性、身临其境且有趣。 与您的团队协作的新方式。白板、视频会议、文档和项目管理集中于一处。
Stormboard
stormboard.com
一起更好地工作。使用 Stormboard 的共享工作区产生更多想法，然后对这些想法进行优先级排序、组织和完善，从而使您的会议、头脑风暴和项目更加高效。
ezTalks
eztalks.com
ezTalks 专门提供可靠的网络会议和视频会议解决方案。提供云端和本地软件，功能强大，如高清音视频聊天、即时通讯、屏幕共享、录音、白板等。还提供高品质的视频会议设备，与软件集成，提供简单极致的会议体验。会议经验。 ezTalks 旨在让您的会议变得更轻松、更具协作性。
LiveWebinar
livewebinar.com
最先进的网络研讨会软件。完全可定制且在市场上独一无二。尝试使用完全适合您业务的高级网络研讨会平台。
Sprintbase
sprintbase.io
Sprintbase is an online collaboration platform built by the innovation consultancy, Treehouse Innovation, to facilitate and streamline the process of design thinking and innovation. It helps teams and organizations work together to solve complex problems, develop new ideas, and create innovative sol...
Meahana
meahana.io
Meahana is a visual collaboration tool with more than 30 activity types that can be easily customized to create and facilitate meetings and workshops to accelerate alignment and improve decision making.
Idea Morph
trymorph.com
Morph is the async, guided and individual brainstorming tool that moves your ideas forward, instead of zooming in & out on endless whiteboards. It is like your favorite Miro brainstorming template, but automated, without the need of a facilitator.
LiveBoard
liveboard.online
LiveBoard is an Interactive Whiteboard best for ►corporate training platforms ►online tutoring businesses ►schools ►educational institutions using whiteboards Use cases we provide solutions for: ►white Labeling /custom domain or subdomain, brand logo and colouring scheme, fully customized landing pa...
IdeaFlip
ideaflip.com
Ideaflip is a software that makes it easy for a team to quickly turn thoughts into ideas, share and refine them whether they're in the same room or on the other side of the world.
DigStack
digstack.com
We are committed to provide you the most engaging and effective digital collaboration solutions. Leverage our powerful, easy to use real-time digital whiteboard at no cost, no credit-card required. Simply collaborate with anybody within or outside of your organization. Exporting your boards is easy,...
Whiteboards.io
whiteboards.io
Whiteboards is a free-form collaboration platform with two-way deep Jira, GitHub, and Confluence integration built for teams looking to improve their remote collaboration and streamline their processes from discovery to project delivery. With powerful features and built-in templates such as user sto...
Shorter Loop
shorterloop.com
Shorter Loop (new name of Prodeasy) is an all-in-one AI-powered SaaS customer-centric product management and discovery platform for visionary product teams of all sizes & business owners worldwide. Gain insights on customers, problems, strategies, and launch success. Try for free at https://app.prod...
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc u...
Draft.io
draft.io
Harness the power of working visually with Draft.io's flexible and collaborative workspace.
Hoylu
hoylu.com
Brainstorm - Work through complex ideas and ensure full participation from everyone no matter where they are. Organize - Bring all your apps, files, ideas, and meeting notes into a single living and breathing workspace Collaborate - Keep your teams on track with built in business logic for Agile,...
CollabNow
collabnow.ai
CollabNow 是第一个完全加密的视频会议、屏幕共享和对话智能解决方案，易于使用且无需下载。凭借同时共享多个屏幕、在虚拟白板上集思广益以及让与会者暂停和放大演示内容的能力 - CollabNow 提供了一种更加身临其境、安全可靠的方式，以无与伦比的价格进行虚拟协作。