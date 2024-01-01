API生成软件 - 最热门应用

API 生成软件使用户能够在安全的环境中快速创建和部署应用程序编程接口 (API)。利用低代码接口，用户可以为 API 定义所需的参数，而软件则处理逻辑和配置的脚本。这种抽象简化了 API 设计流程，促进即时、安全的 API 创建。该软件允许用户使用各种标准化 API 类型快速设置连接器，以从数据库和网络检索数据。 API 生成软件通常与 API 管理工具配合使用，帮助开发人员监控、控制其 API 并从中获利。它通常包括内置访问控制、速率限制和自动生成文档等功能，帮助开发人员快速生成高质量的 API。在加速设计过程的同时，开发人员还可以修改 API 脚本来微调逻辑和功能。
提交新应用
Appsmith
appsmith.com
停止处理数据、寻找完美的 React 库以及从头开始编写所有代码。使用 Appsmith 构建内部工具的速度提高 10 倍。
Hasura Cloud
hasura.io
Hasura 为您提供有关新数据源和现有数据源的即时 GraphQL 和 REST API。将 Hasura 连接到您的数据并在一分钟内获取 API。
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip 是一个低代码可视化后端构建器，可让您立即交付 API、计划作业、后端云功能。在人工智能的支持下，创建您自己的工作流程节点，连接到任何工具、数据库并为您的应用程序创建可扩展的后端。 BuildShip by Rowy Inc. 得到了顶级投资者的支持，包括 Worklife VC 的 Brianne Kimmel、Guillermo Rauch（Vercel 首席执行官）、Nat Friedman（Github 前首席执行官）、Balaji Srinivasan、AI Grant、Joseph Jacks（OSS Capital）和高管来自 Google、Figma 等。