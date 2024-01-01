Age Verification Software - 最热门应用

Age verification software is used to confirm a person's age, typically in two scenarios: online for e-commerce transactions or in-person at a retail store's point of sale (POS) kiosk. These solutions are essential for verifying the ages of customers purchasing age-restricted goods or services, including energy drinks, alcohol, tobacco products, cannabis products, weapons, adult content, gambling products, and other regulated items.
Ondato
ondato.com
Ondato 是一家科技公司，它使用尖端的人工智能解决方案工具简化 KYC 和 AML 相关流程，这些工具涵盖了从新客户入职到用于持续客户监控的综合数据库等各种合规挑战。
Onfido
onfido.com
数字身份变得简单。 通过人工智能驱动的完整数字身份解决方案在入职及其他过程中建立信任，旨在帮助您在线了解客户。自动化使您能够获得新客户并降低成本，同时满足全球 KYC 和 AML 合规性。
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply 成立于 2011 年，提供欺诈预防和网络安全解决方案，可检测位置欺诈并帮助验证用户的真实数字身份。该公司的反欺诈和合规解决方案在过去十年中受到领先品牌和监管机构的信赖，已获得数十家监管机构的批准，安装在超过 4 亿台设备上，每年分析超过 100 亿笔交易。 GeoComply 的解决方案结合了位置、设备和身份智能以及先进的机器学习来检测和标记欺诈活动。通过将 GeoComply 的解决方案集成到其流程和风险引擎中，组织可以在用户参与的早期识别欺诈行为，更好地建立其真实的数字身份并增强数字信任。 GeoComply 屡获殊荣的产品基于为严格监管且复杂的美国在线游戏和体育博彩市...
ComplyCube
complycube.com
ComplyCube 是领先的 SaaS 平台，用于在线身份验证、AML 和 KYC 解决方案。在几秒钟内验证您的客户身份。今天就来试试我们吧！
Veriff
veriff.com
Veriff 是一家全球身份验证服务公司，成立于爱沙尼亚塔林，总部位于爱沙尼亚。该公司为在线企业提供服务，以减少欺诈企图并协助监管合规。 Veriff 使用人工智能分析多种技术和行为指标（包括面部识别），自动验证客户的身份，从而防止身份欺诈和身份盗窃。该服务以 API 的形式提供给公司，类似于 Stripe。
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
唯一在零售、金融服务、执法和有年龄限制的行业中有效率超过 99% 的反欺诈解决方案。
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional 是全球领先的法律、监管和商业信息与分析提供商，帮助客户提高生产力、改善决策和结果，并推进全球法治。 LexisNexis 帮助律师赢得案件、更有效地管理他们的工作、更好地服务客户并发展他们的业务。 LexisNexis 帮助企业更好地了解市场、监控品牌和竞争以及降低业务风险。 LexisNexiss 与大学合作教育学生，LexisNexis 通过提供法律和加强法律基础设施来支持政府和法院的国家建设。 LexisNexis 与全球领先的协会和客户合作，收集针对战争罪犯的证据并提供打击人口贩运的工具。 LexisNexis Leg...
Yoti
yoti.com
Yoti Age Verification uses a combination of AI technology, liveness anti-spoofing and document authenticity checks so you can be confident in the age of your customers.
Token of Trust
tokenoftrust.com
Token of Trust® Consumer Reputation Reports are the easiest way for consumers to prove their identity to businesses and others. Businesses can use Token of Trust’s Identity Platform to screen consumers during account onboarding, at checkout, or at any moment by request. Does your business need to ve...
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and pr...
Persona
withpersona.com
在线身份验证服务可帮助任何行业的任何企业在整个客户生命周期中收集、验证和管理用户身份。
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
使用我们的云 API 将面部识别集成到您的网站、应用程序或软件中。准确识别和比对人脸。识别图像中之前标记的人物。检测照片中的年龄、性别和情绪。
Socure
socure.com
身份从这里开始。通过领先的数字身份验证和欺诈解决方案提供商 Socure 准确验证并吸引更多新客户。