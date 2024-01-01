替代项 - SynergyXR
VRChat
hello.vrchat.com
VRChat 是一个在线虚拟世界平台，由 Graham Gaylor 和 Jesse Joudrey 创建，由 VRChat, Inc. 运营。该平台允许用户通过用户创建的 3D 头像和世界与其他人进行交互。
Contentful
contentful.com
利用现代内容平台更快地启动。 这是管理内容最简单、最快的方法：集成您的工具。跨渠道发布。使用我们行业领先的应用程序框架解锁您的团队。
Spatial
spatial.io
跳入空间查看无数的元宇宙画廊、空间和活动。在手掌中体验虚拟宇宙。您可以从任何地方参与！ 探索艺术家和企业家的精心创作。与专家、朋友会面，并与来自世界各地的 Spatial 社区联系，参加文化活动。 创建一个看起来像你的头像。然后开始免费建立您自己的画廊！
Zoho Lens
zoho.com
使用增强现实的交互式远程协助。 通过远程访问用户的智能手机摄像头，随时从办公桌上查看设备（从工厂机械到服务器）中的问题。
Contentstack
contentstack.com
您想要的数字体验无处不在 借助唯一由排名第一的无头 CMS 提供支持的全自动可组合 DXP，将您的业务拓展到更多地方
Augmentir
augmentir.com
智能数字化推动卓越运营 Augmentir 的互联员工解决方案是一线运营技术领域公认的领导者。 更快地让员工入职，缩短提高生产力的时间，实现有针对性的再培训和技能提升，并根据个人需求为员工提供数字指导。
TrainBeyond
trainbeyond.com
Virtual Realty, Desktop, and Mobile training software that is game-based, cost-effective, and scalable to the size of any company. With TrainBeyond you train your workforce with hands-on and interactive experiences, at industry standards, and without taking risks.
FundamentalVR
fundamentalsurgery.com
A strategic partner helping med-device leaders solve the Competency @ Scale Gap todrive commercial success.
Motive.io
motive.io
The Motive Training Platform is the complete toolset that gives training professionals the power to create and control their VR training, making it simple to build and distribute VR training material at scale.
CenarioVR
cenariovr.com
Create Immersive Experiences with the Easiest VR Platform.
ClassVR
classvr.com
ClassVR is a versatile platform using the power of Virtual and Augmented Reality for education and training from the classroom to the boardroom
Warp VR
warpvr.com
Warp VR is the easiest and most powerful way to create and scale interactive story-based VR training & onboarding scenarios for enterprise, training agencies and education. Companies like ASML, Erste Bank, KLM, Shell, and Tata Steel use Warp VR to train their workforce in safety, security and soft s...
Viz4D
viz4d.com
Viz4D helps you create top-performing web-based 3D viewer that works great on mobile and VR. It is tailored for real-time Archviz walkthrough, 3D product configurator and presentation. Thanks to the unique sets of AutoOptimization tech, even a complex architectural scene with multi-millions poly now...
Ctruh
ctruh.com
Ctruh, a platform offering no-code, web-based content creation. It emphasizes affordability, ease of use, and AI-driven 3D conversion capabilities. Users can create immersive content without coding, leveraging a robust library of 3D assets. Sharing creations is simplified with a single link for imme...
SENTIO VR
sentiovr.com
SENTIO VR is the leading immersive cloud-platform to review designs, manage client presentations and collaborate for professionals working in the Building Industry. With direct integrations to leading softwares like Autodesk Revit, SketchUp, Enscape, Lumion and others, bring your designs to the clou...
StellarX
stellarx.ai
Collaboration should be simple, straightforward, and effective. StellarX empowers business professionals across industries to better themselves with immersive AI-enabled experiences. Simply drag-and-drop, grab and go, point and click, or set it and forget it. You name it, consider it done—without co...
cognitive3D
cognitive3d.com
cognitiveVR is a enterprise grade analytics platform for virtual reality. It can track, aggregate, and analyze visual telemetry information about your users.
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
CareAR
carear.com
借助 CareAR，您可以更快地解决问题、减少调度并提高客户满意度得分。我们的服务体验管理（SXM）平台为客户和服务管理团队提供远程AR支持和自助指导，极大地增强了客户、员工和现场工作人员的体验。优点： • 更快地解决问题：获得即时视觉背景 – 花时间解决问题而不是评估情况 • 更高的首次修复率：通过注释工具箱获得更快的解决方案 • 转移昂贵的调度：通过以下方式提高远程分辨率并减少不必要的调度可视化协助和指导 • 知识转移：缩小您的技能差距，让专家更容易接触到初级现场资源或承包商 • 客户体验：通过无与伦比的质量、服务和能力提高客户满意度和净推荐值 • 降低碳足迹：消除或减少上门服务以实现问题...
Ajna Lens
ajnalens.com
与 AjnaVidya 一起帮助每个人在 XR 中创建、分发和成长。 在几分钟内学习行业技能。使用尖端工具和资源创建 XR 体验，然后在 AjnaVidya 上部署和分发它们。访问您的内容分析并无限增长。
SimX
simxvr.com
SimX 的软件用可在任何地方投影的可定制、高清 3D 虚拟患者取代了物理模拟人体模型。
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR 是面向 B2B 用户的扩展现实云资产管理和自助发布平台。它聚合了不同的 AR/VR 技术，例如 AR.js、Quick Look、WebAR 的 8th Wall，以及适用于 Android 和 iOS 应用程序的 ARKit/ARCore，并方便通过统一的 Web 界面进行访问，而无需额外的开发工作。通过同一 Web 界面，用户可以管理其内容资产、创建项目并将团队成员分配到相应的项目。还集成了自动二维码生成、链接管理和广泛的统计。我们很高兴提供我们的技术，包括作为企业解决方案的咨询，或者作为创意和数字机构的解决方案提供商，这些机构不能或不想自己进行 IT 开发，但仍希望为其客户提...
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar 利用快速发展的增强现实（ARKit + ARCore）和 XR 技术，结合消费者硬件和浏览器的发展，成为客户在 3D 和/或环境中体验产品的新推动者，而无需产品实际存在。这些和其他新兴技术提供了参与整个产品生命周期的能力——这是一种通过虚拟教育、支持和补充产品的追加销售将采用、使用和忠诚度联系在一起的持续方式
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe 是一个尖端平台，彻底改变了企业级 3D、增强现实 (AR) 和虚拟现实 (VR) 应用程序的构建过程。过去，开发此类应用程序需要专业技能、漫长的开发周期和大量的预算。现在，Vuframe 简化了整个流程，使各种规模的企业都可以使用。
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
作为全球最大的可授权库存和定制 3D 模型来源，该公司的业务包括两条相互关联的业务线。该公司提供 3D 模型自助服务 CGTrader Marketplace，拥有超过 800,000 个可授权 3D 模型和 CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling，供企业客户和在线零售商将其 2D 产品图像转换为逼真的 3D 模型。
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR 是同类产品中最好的，拥有业界最简单、最强大的 AR 平台。专为小型企业、机构打造，旨在打造沉浸式 XR 体验。将您的印刷品、销售材料、电子商务产品可视化等转变为增强现实体验。 EvolveAR 提供了一整套 AR 功能，可帮助您创建、体验并向您的客户、合作伙伴和朋友提供完全身临其境的用户体验。它包含所有主要的增强现实功能，如视频、音频、操作按钮 (CTA)、图像、360° 视频和 3D 模型。 1) 所需的零编程和编码专业知识 2) 实时深入的 AR 驱动分析 3) 新的内容管理和营销模式 4) 连接数字世界和物理世界的用户
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks 是一个屡获殊荣的 WebAR 平台。使用我们的创意工具套件、SDK、自定义品牌和托管解决方案以及强大的 CMS 创建、管理和发布有影响力的 WebAR 体验。借助无代码、低代码或自定义代码解决方案，Zapworks 使您的设计师、开发人员和营销人员能够创建身临其境的 WebAR 体验，无论他们的技能组合或业务目标如何。专为 WebAR 构建的世界领先的计算机视觉 我们的核心跟踪类型基于 10 多年的计算机视觉经验，并针对从最低规格到各种设备的浏览器进行了优化。使用我们的工具快速制作产品原型、推动内部创新并提高销售和营销工作的影响力。 ** 2022 年最佳开发者工具获奖者 *...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) 是一个 3D 资产管理平台，可供开发人员和公司在整个组织内外实时存储、保护和共享 3D 内容。我们提供 3D 优先的内容管理系统 (CMS) 和交付网络 (CDN)、资产压缩和转换工具以及可扩展的 BaaS 基础设施，使开发人员和组织能够跨平台实时管理、处理和流式传输其 3D 内容设备。我们为超过 100,000 名用户提供服务，他们使用我们的平台创建实时 3D 体验（用于医疗保健、娱乐、零售、游戏、营销、培训等）并管理他们的交互式内容并发现、处理和共享 3D 资产团队及其他。
Viewabo
viewabo.com
Viewabo 允许支持代理发送一个链接来访问客户的手机摄像头，以查看他们所看到的内容，而无需客户安装应用程序。通过使企业能够以客户的方式看待事物，Viewabo 通过提供更简化的诊断和问题解决流程来为客户服务团队提供支持。这可以减少摩擦、缩短周转时间并提供更好的远程客户支持体验。
Oculavis
oculavis.de
oculavis SHARE 旨在将机器制造商的客户支持提升到一个新的水平。停止周游世界寻求服务。通过增强现实向最终用户提供机器文档或实时连接客户的观点并远程解决问题。
Telepresenz
telepresenz.com
Telepresenz® 是一种基于增强现实的远程指导和数字工作流程系统，可与包括智能眼镜在内的各种设备一起使用，以访问远程专家并远程诊断、评估和排除现场资产故障。 Telepresenz 可实现远程专家和现场用户之间的实时双向通信，从而降低了在需要时提供此类专业知识的相关成本，使得与全球各地的个人合作不仅成为可能，而且完全可行。
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens 通过在工作现场提供全息数据的精确对齐，利用混合现实进行项目协调，使工作人员能够检查叠加在物理环境中的模型。
AR Genie
argenie.ai
AR Genie 是一款由人工智能、增强现实 (AR) 和大型语言模型 (L.L.M.) 提供支持的视觉远程协助工具。它使专家能够与技术人员或客户在全球范围内协作，在实时视频上使用 AR 注释进行视觉协助和指导，从而远程解决复杂的技术问题。我们用户友好的工具让您可以使用 AR 眼镜、移动设备或平板电脑轻松解决问题，消除与技术术语相关的混乱和复杂性。提升您在运维或培训方面的技术支持能力，以加快解决速度、增强客户体验、节省时间并降低成本。
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality 提供专为您的企业打造的远程视觉辅助解决方案，始终完全安全且可定制，以与您的品牌保持一致。 XMReality 通过增强现实进行增强并易于使用，其功能强大到足以使远程问题解决速度比以往任何时候都快，而且仍然足够简单，组织中的任何人都可以使用它。零实施时间，您可以立即开始。 XMReality AB (publ) 是远程视觉辅助领域的市场领导者，我们的解决方案在全球 60 多个国家/地区使用。雀巢、伊莱克斯专业、西得乐、喜力和 Nibe 是 150 多家客户的例子。 XMReality 总部位于瑞典和美国，并在纳斯达克第一北方增长市场上市（股票代码：XMR）。欲了解更多信息，请...
SightCall
sightcall.com
SightCall 是世界领先的增强现实视频云平台，为全球各大洲的企业和客户提供实时远程交互。在互联、移动优先的世界中，利用 SightCall 的企业能够查看客户所看到的内容并远程指导他们。 SightCall 在远程视频协助方面拥有超过 10 年的经验，利用增强现实和实时视频的力量帮助企业转变其客户服务和现场服务。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.sightcall.com。
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning 的远程协助软件提供视频协作服务，使公司的专家能够与世界任何地方需要帮助的任何人几乎并肩工作。该公司基于云的解决方案应用了增强现实功能，包括合并两个视频流以及使用 3D 注释来改善实时通信并解决难题。 Help Lightning 用于复杂设备和产品的安装、检查、培训、维修和修理。借助 Help Lightning，客户可以立即看到性能改进，包括提高首次修复率、减少上门服务、扩大劳动力容量以及提高最终客户满意度，同时提高服务收入和利润。如需了解更多信息，请访问 helplightning.com。
Streem
streem.com
StreamCore® 是一种企业级远程视觉辅助工具，使用开箱即用的增强现实 (AR) 功能。通过添加交互式、无需下载的视频协作工具，公司可以快速查看并远程解决问题，从而加快诊断和支持解决时间。借助 Streem 的 API 或 SDK，支持 AR 的远程视频工具可以嵌入和/或集成到本机应用程序和现有工作流程中
AIRe Link
aire.link
AIRe Link 是一款与客户远程沟通的专业工具。节省金钱和时间，并将您的专业知识传授给下一代技术人员。
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela 为远程工作、学习和活动构建引人入胜的虚拟世界。 Virbela 由行为心理学家团队于 2012 年创立，其使命是帮助组织和人们在远程优先的未来中蓬勃发展。凭借具有深度社交和协作功能的沉浸式 3D 空间，Virbela 将在线业务和面对面体验带入生活，同时使远程团队能够更加紧密地联系和提高工作效率。 Virbela 归 eXp World Holdings, Inc.（纳斯达克股票代码：EXPI）所有。要参观我们的虚拟办公室、教室、活动空间等，请访问 Virbela.com 并在 Twitter 和 LinkedIn 上关注我们。
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom 是数字协作和参与的下一代发展——一个完全可定制的 3D 环境，专为满足您的所有虚拟需求而构建。新的工作世界不再是您所陷入的 2D 视频会议地狱。它是一种身临其境的数字体验，可增强联系、协作和沟通能力。远程并不一定意味着远离——创造一个人们愿意参与的世界。 Breakroom 领先的 Metaverse 平台充满了强大的特性和功能，使不可能成为可能。它使您可以轻松地立即创建和定制您自己的品牌虚拟世界，适合所有类型的受众参与。从数字工作空间、会议和虚拟教室到电影节、新书发布会和社交活动，Breakroom 可以让您灵活地完成这一切。您甚至可以在几分钟内建立一个链接到内置市场的电...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi 是一款面向 AEC 行业的沉浸式 VR 产品，支持实时协作体验 3D 建模软件和建筑软件的设计。