替代项 - Squeezely

Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的在线生产力工具和 SaaS 应用程序套件来运营您的整个业务。全球超过 5000 万用户信任我们。尝试我们的永久免费计划！
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是在线协作白板平台，使分布式团队能够有效地协同工作，从使用数字便签进行集思广益到规划和管理敏捷工作流程。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus 是一个统一的 CX 平台，使您的销售、营销和支持团队能够在单一界面上协同工作。
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
使您能够产生潜在客户、销售您的产品并向世界传达您的信息！您与我们仅差一个漏斗！
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay 是一款经济实惠的一体化营销、销售、支持和免费 CRM 软件，可供成长中的公司吸引网络访问者并转化为满意的客户
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude 是一个产品分析平台，可帮助企业借助协作分析来跟踪访客。该平台使用行为报告来了解用户与产品的交互，并提供洞察以实时加速工作。
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
转化优化和个性化平台。 衡量您的关键网站指标，了解访问者的在线行为，并为他们提供个性化的网站体验以提高转化率。
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely 是一家美国公司，为其他公司提供渐进式交付和实验软件。 Optimizely 平台技术提供 A/B 测试和多变量测试工具、网站个性化和功能切换功能。公司总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山，在荷兰阿姆斯特丹、德国科隆、英国伦敦和澳大利亚悉尼设有办事处。
TheyDo
theydo.io
数字化设计思维以客户为中心解决问题。使用经过验证的方法大规模改造您的业务以产生突破性创新。
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
通过唯一可生成从注册到重播的完整直播活动的网络研讨会系统，提高您的销售额和出席率。 WebinarJam 具有更多功能，无需下载，是迄今为止向公众发布的对直播、事件流和网络研讨会广播最显着的改进。受到超过 50,000 名客户的信赖。
Leadpages
leadpages.com
上线并通过 Leadpages 实现增长 全球小型企业的首选。 轻松构建无代码网站、高转化率登陆页面、弹出窗口、警报栏等。
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia 是一家美国初创公司，通过 SaaS（软件即服务）模式提供网络搜索产品。
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Unbounce 是一家加拿大软件公司，总部位于不列颠哥伦比亚省温哥华。该公司为网站制作登陆页面，并且是年度行动呼吁会议的主办方。
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一个美观、灵活且功能强大的客户成功平台。客户 360、健康评分、手册、客户门户等。
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica |在一个平台上进行应用程序分析和营销
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat 是一家为全球出版商提供数据和分析的技术公司。该公司成立于2009年，总部位于美国纽约市。该软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司将代码集成到出版商、媒体公司和新闻机构的网站中，以跟踪用户，从而通过受众参与度和忠诚度指标获利，以便他们可以决定在其网站上发布和推广的内容。 2010 年 8 月，该公司从 Betaworks 中分离出来，成为一个独立的实体。 Chartbeat 作为 Google Analytics 实时数据的替代品受到了赞扬和批评。
PostHog
posthog.com
自托管产品分析堆栈，可部署在您的基础设施上。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基于 SaaS 的客户生命周期管理和移动营销公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州山景城。该公司成立于 2013 年 5 月，为 8,000 多家公司提供移动应用分析和用户参与产品，包括索尼、沃达丰、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。该公司得到了红杉资本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一个全栈解决方案，包括强大的客户分析、自动化跨渠道参与和人工智能驱动的个性化。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的数字体验分析平台提高收入、转化率和参与度。
Convert.com
convert.com
A/B 测试软件 Convert.com - 专注于使用 A/B 测试软件、多变量测试软件或对比测试软件进行转化率优化的代理商和电子商务公司的最佳解决方案。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的无代码、人工智能驱动的 CDXP，具有本地构建和集成的超个性化营销执行渠道。
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业了解客户的产品使用情况、评估他们的健康状况，并为企业提供管理和自动化客户体验的方法。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客户成功软件可帮助您集中客户数据、清晰了解客户健康状况并扩展可推动保留和增长的体验。
AutoOptimize
autooptimize.ai
通过自动 A/B 测试优化您的网站。 AutoOptimize 为您提供 50 个高性能模板 A/B 测试，经证明可以在 90 天内将转化率提高高达 30%。
Plerdy
plerdy.com
转化率优化工具 跟踪、分析访客并将其转化为买家 免费试用 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 我们的产品
Apptimize
apptimize.com
了解具有前瞻性思维的产品团队如何通过 Apptimize 的移动 A/B 测试和发布管理平台推动数据驱动的增长。
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业推动收入增长、减少客户流失，同时专注于 SaaS 客户旅程。免费体验 Totango。
Workbooks
workbooks.com
使用 Workbooks CRM 推动业务成功，这是一种价格实惠、功能丰富的 CRM 解决方案，使企业能够获取、转化和留住客户。
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty 是一家快速发展的人工智能实验、个性化和功能管理解决方案提供商，帮助企业快速增加收入。
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit 是一款网络分析软件，用于自动设置、审核、维护和分析日常 Google Analytics 任务，以分析和优化在线营销活动。
Kartra
home.kartra.com
您的在线业务变得轻松 - 在线创建、营销和发布，无需聘请文案、网页开发人员、设计师或系统集成商团队！
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
使用 Crazy Egg 查看热门内容和冷门内容，并了解网络访问者使用热图、录音、调查、A/B 测试等工具进行的操作。
UserWise
userwise.io
易于使用的 liveops 工具让您的玩家着迷。一站式对玩家进行细分、安排活动并查看结果。
Flagsmith
flagsmith.com
功能标志和远程配置服务。自信地发布功能；跨 Web、移动和服务器端应用程序管理功能标志。使用我们的托管 API、部署到您自己的私有云或在本地运行。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
专为商业打造的数字体验平台。 Bloomreach 解决方案将统一客户和产品数据的力量与人工智能和预测决策的速度和规模相结合，因此您可以提供在任何渠道和每次旅程中都能转化的神奇体验。
Testeum
testeum.com
通过网络或移动应用程序提高用户保留率、用户体验和可用性。 从充满热情的众测试人员的全球网络中获取用户测试。优化您的网络或移动应用程序以获得完美的性能。
Act-On
act-on.com
专门从事 B2B、B2C 和电子邮件营销的营销自动化平台，旨在满足现代业务的实际需求。
Statsig
statsig.com
从简单的 A/B 测试到高级实验，快速发展的公司使用 Statsig 来加速其发展。
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect 是 A/B 测试和优化解决方案，您可以在其中对您的想法进行 A/B 测试、发现见解并个性化整个客户旅程。
Splitbee
splitbee.io
使用 Splitbee 跟踪和优化您的在线业务。分析、漏斗、自动化、A/B 测试等。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市场领先的 A/B 测试工具，快速发展的公司将其用于实验和转化率优化。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku 是一套工具，可帮助您通过访客记录、热图、反馈小部件、A/B 测试等创建高性能的用户体验。
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Maxymizely
maxymizely.com
Maxymizely is an innovative discovery-oriented platform for mobile & web applications that combines big data analytics with predictive modeling. With Maxymizely, you will be able to improve ROI for your app, increase user engagement and lifetime value, identify the most successful targeting segments...
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...
Personyze
personyze.com
Personyze is a comprehensive personalization toolkit that provides everything you need to create engaging experiences on your website and across channels, using a powerful combination of behavioral targeting, AI-based recommendations, and personalized email broadcasting. Personyze works on any websi...
ABlyft
ablyft.com
ABlyft is an A/B-Testing Platform made for Developers. The functions are especially designed for experienced users and agencies – rocket fast and ultra flexible. If you’re used to A/B testing in JavaScript and CSS, this is your tool! Anyone who has already dealt with web experiments knows that most ...
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you t...
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Webs...
Webtrends Optimize
webtrends-optimize.com
We help businesses increase their online conversions, allowing experimentation without restrictions. With our simple approach and market-leading technology, we enhance digital experiences with an absolute focus on the customer at all times. Our technology was created in 2000, the first testing and t...
Kameleoon
kameleoon.com
Kameleoon enables brands to enhance their products and digital interactions, providing a unique optimization solution that combines Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and AI-Driven Personalization features within a single, cohesive platform, catering to the experimentation needs of all te...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage 是一款全栈保留操作系统，可简化全球 800 多个品牌的客户互动。该平台使企业能够通过各种数字渠道与用户建立个性化且有意义的关系。凭借其全面的工具和解决方案套件，WebEngage 使企业能够有效地了解、吸引和留住客户。 - 统一客户数据：WebEngage 使企业能够整合来自不同来源的客户数据，提供实时见解，并允许根据特定客户属性和行为对目标活动进行动态微细分。 - 多渠道旅程：借助 WebEngage 直观的拖放工作流程构建器，企业可以无缝设计和自动化多渠道客户旅程，确保跨电子邮件、短信、推送通知等渠道提供一致且个性化的体验。 - 有针对性的活动：WebEngage 使企...