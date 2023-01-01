替代项 - SplitMetrics
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai（原 App Annie）为应用程序分析数据提供易于使用的平台和工具。与我们一起更有效地运行您的应用程序业务的每个阶段。
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak 通过在简单的界面中提供可操作的见解，促进了世界上最受欢迎的应用程序和游戏的增长。 → 免费试用我们！
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 应用程序审核管理和 ASO 工具。分析反馈、管理评级和回复评论，增加 App Store、Google Play、Amazon 的自然下载量。
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
推动应用程序增长的数据 Sensor Tower 为您提供数据和见解 需要掌握移动应用程序生态系统。
App Radar
appradar.com
应用雷达专注于自然和付费应用用户获取，让您将自助服务工具与托管服务结合起来进行应用商店营销。这样您就可以自己或在我们专家的支持下更快地成长。 App Radar 的国际团队已帮助 iTranslate、Kolibri Games、Wargaming 等世界上最成功的移动公司等客户实现了超过 1 亿次下载。
Adjust
adjust.com
移动测量变得简单：Adjust 将您的所有营销活动统一到一个强大的平台中，为您提供扩展业务所需的见解。
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics 是一款全面的 ASO 工具，旨在帮助应用程序开发人员和营销人员提高应用程序在应用程序商店中的可见性和性能。凭借关键字研究和跟踪、竞争对手分析和应用程序商店列表优化等强大功能，Applytics 使用户能够做出数据驱动的决策，以增强可发现性并增加下载量。
Metrikal
metrikal.io
ShyftUP 是一家移动 UA 机构，它构建了 Metrikal 供其客户内部使用。其他分析产品无法捕获所需的可操作数据。 Metrikal 仪表板上的每个数据连接、显示的每个数据可视化以及报告的每个 KPI 都会影响增长。我们的业务：揭开 ASO 绩效的神秘面纱 - Metrikal 是应用营销报告和分析的一站式商店。在一处可视化并量化 ASO 工作的真正影响。重新访问您的应用程序历史数据以做出更好的未来决策。整合 ASO KPI - Metrikal 连接 App Store Connect、Apple Search Ads、Google Play 开发者控制台和 Mobile Acti...
ASOlytics
asolytics.pro
Asolytics 是一项 ASO 服务，用于提高应用程序性能并增加应用程序的自然下载量。借助 Asolytics 工具，应用程序所有者可以提高应用程序的可见性并最大限度地提高收入。
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ...
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craf...
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of application...
Asodesk
asodesk.com
Asodesk 为您的团队提供世界一流的应用商店优化、评论回复自动化以及 App Store 和 Google Play 上的竞争对手研究工具
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction 是首屈一指的移动 UA 优化平台！作为 Apple Search Ads 的官方合作伙伴，它通过数据驱动的智能工具推动移动应用的增长。 MobileAction 全面了解对于客户获取、保留和参与至关重要的动态移动环境。它可以帮助应用程序增长营销人员和所有者调动他们的策略，调整他们的路线图，渗透未开发的市场，并提高他们的投资回报率。我们的解决方案使应用程序所有者、用户获取经理和应用程序开发专业人士能够解决移动行业的复杂问题，使他们能够在不断发展的市场中塑造成功的故事。简而言之，MobileAction 帮助移动营销人员： 促进应用程序下载 解锁竞争对手的数据 发现最新趋...