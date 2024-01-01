Snaptrude

Snaptrude

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：snaptrude.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Snaptrude”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Snaptrude is a web-based 3D modeling software (BIM) for Architects and Designers. Designers use Snaptrude to create better buildings faster with the help of data and automation. Unlike other design tools, Snaptrude allows for multiplayer collaboration enabling project teams to design together.
目录:
Photography & Graphics
Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

网站： snaptrude.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Snaptrude”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

SketchUp

SketchUp

sketchup.com

AutoCAD Web

AutoCAD Web

autodesk.com

Vectorworks Cloud

Vectorworks Cloud

vectorworks.net

SOLIDWORKS

SOLIDWORKS

solidworks.com

Trimble Connect

Trimble Connect

connect.trimble.com

Imerso

Imerso

imerso.com

Hypar

Hypar

hypar.io

StreamBIM

StreamBIM

streambim.com

Fohlio

Fohlio

fohlio.com

TestFit

TestFit

testfit.io

cmBuilder.io

cmBuilder.io

cmbuilder.io

Higharc

Higharc

higharc.com

您可能还会喜欢

Hypar

Hypar

hypar.io

Cedreo

Cedreo

cedreo.com

IrisVR Prospect

IrisVR Prospect

irisvr.com

PromeAI

PromeAI

promeai.com

建e网

建e网

justeasy.cn

Revizto

Revizto

revizto.com

Higharc

Higharc

higharc.com

BuildUX

BuildUX

buildux.com

SOLIDWORKS

SOLIDWORKS

solidworks.com

Bytebase

Bytebase

bytebase.com

Polymail

Polymail

polymail.io

Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

architecturaldigest.com

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策