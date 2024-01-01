替代项 - Smappen
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau（法语，字面意思是“小桌子”，也用来表示“图片”；复数为“tableaux”，或者很少用“tableaus”）可以指：
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - 基于云的软件，用于创建和共享交互式网络地图。 绘制地图并与您的位置数据交互 使用 Esri 的基于 Web 的地图软件 ArcGIS Online 构建交互式 Web 地图。当您与数据交互、放大和在地图上搜索时，获得新的视角和增强的细节。使用智能、数据驱动的地图样式和直观的分析工具来获取位置情报。通过协作构建和使用地图，在整个组织内有效地工作。与特定的人或全世界分享您的见解。
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
轻松创建、分析和共享地图。与朋友分享、在网站上嵌入地图以及创建图像或 PDF。
Mapbox
mapbox.com
开发商的地图和位置。精确的位置数据和强大的开发工具将改变我们探索世界的方式。
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
我们是值得信赖的 IP 地址信息来源，每月为超过 1,000 家企业和 100,000 多名开发人员处理 400 亿个 IP 地理定位 API 请求
Radar
radar.com
每个产品和服务的位置基础设施。 最具创新性的公司使用 Radar 的位置 SDK 和 API 为全球数亿设备提供基于位置的体验。
Nearmap
nearmap.com
探索比卫星图像和 3D 数据质量更好的高分辨率鸟瞰图，以及为政府和企业提供的自动化见解。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
借助 Placer.ai 的位置智能和人流量洞察，做出更明智的房地产决策并达成更多交易。
CARTO
carto.com
将交易数据货币化。 Mastercard Advisors 使用 CARTO 将数百万日常信用卡交易转化为零售、房地产和公共部门 B2B 客户的基于位置的见解。
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
领先的现场销售平台现已实现游戏化 游戏化是一款革命性的工具包，可将数据转化为极大提高的销售代表绩效，将销售团队的卓越能力提高 107%。立即在 SalesRabbit 平台上体验吧。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx 提供领先的分析云平台。我们使每个人都能通过人工智能驱动的分析自动化发现具有高影响力的见解。
TravelTime
traveltime.com
使用 TravelTime Location API 构建出色的应用程序。 致力于数据隐私和传输数据准确性。
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
免费的 IP 地理定位 API 和准确的 IP 查找数据库 免费的 IP API 提供国家、城市、州、省、当地货币、纬度和经度、公司详细信息、ISP 查找、语言、邮政编码、国家/地区呼叫代码、用户代理信息、IP-通过 HTTPS 以 REST、JSON 和 XML 格式来自任何 IPv4 和 IPv6 地址的安全信息、时区、当前时间、日落和日出时间、月落和月出时间。
PlaceKit
placekit.io
位置搜索 API - 为您的应用程序提供全球地点搜索、自动完成、商店位置和双向地理编码。
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
使用我们的地理定位工具对您的网站访问者进行地理定位。使用 IP 地理位置按国家、州和城市重定向访问者或显示内容。
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico 目的地操作系统® (ZDOS®) 采用我们专有的集成数据模型™，包括居民和游客以及所有活动类型的最高频率和最高分辨率的地理位置、支出和活动数据。结合目的地入住率、营销绩效和我们的战略顾问团队，全国 200 多个目的地相信 Zartico 能够提供清晰的见解，从而创造更好的成果。 Zartico 成立于 2019 年，旨在解决旅游业面临的世界上最严峻的挑战，通过提高居民的生活质量和游客体验，同时促进旅游业内的组织变革，造福社区。我们的使命是通过改进数据智能和决策，使组织能够更好地管理世界目的地。 ZDOS® 提供独特的见解、基线、基准和指数，DMO 可以通过它们衡量其成功并提供有...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
我们为连接行业提供位置洞察和自动化工具，帮助他们赢得更多交易。改变您的网络购买和销售。
Mapline
mapline.com
将您的数据连接到现实世界。只需几秒钟，您就可以上传数据，在地图上查看数据，创建路线，生成图表和报告，并将所有数据整合到可视化仪表板中。使用我们强大的分析工具，创建可视化和理解数据的新方法。如果您遇到问题，我们的专家团队随时准备向您展示如何充分利用您的数据！致电我们、与我们聊天或发送电子邮件，我们随时为您提供帮助。
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
市场分析和位置规划的人工智能副驾驶。探索全面的人口普查数据、邮政编码地图以及各种地理细节的更多信息。
MaxMind
maxmind.com
利用准确的数据打造更智能、更安全的数字体验 将 GeoIP® 和在线欺诈检测集成到您的应用程序中
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint 是一个快速、直观且经济实惠的平台，可帮助企业找到最佳的扩张地点。
Loqate
loqate.com
通过捕获正确的英国地址来提高数据质量。通过邮政编码地址验证和地理编码技术提高转化率和用户体验。