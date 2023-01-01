替代项 - ShowClix
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite 是一家位于美国的活动管理和票务网站。该服务允许用户浏览、创建和推广本地活动。该服务向活动组织者收取费用，以换取在线票务服务，除非活动是免费的。Eventbrite 于 2006 年推出，总部位于旧金山，并于 2012 年在英国开设了第一个国际办事处。该公司目前在纳什维尔、伦敦、科克、阿姆斯特丹、都柏林、柏林、墨尔本、门多萨、马德里和圣保罗。该公司于2018年9月20日在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为EB。
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor 是一款简单、免费的活动票务解决方案，适用于各种形式和规模的活动。免费注册，举办您的第一个活动，并在线出售门票。
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource 是一个易于使用、免费的在线票务系统，适用于任何类型的场地或活动。在线推广、管理和销售您的活动门票 - 全部免费！
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and expe...
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presente...
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Goog...
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover busine...
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees,...
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
排名第一的活动票务软件，供活动专业人士在线售票 在线销售节日、农场、集市、音乐会、博物馆等的门票。 TicketSpice 易于使用、高度可定制且价格实惠。