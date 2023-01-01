替代项 - Scratcher
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral 的抽奖和奖励是在线发展业务的最快方式。产生流量、扩大您的列表并将订阅者转化为客户。
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam 是一个增长营销平台。我们帮助您开展精彩的活动来发展您的业务。
Interacty
interacty.me
营销人员（自由职业者和代理机构）、制作工作室、出版商 Interacty 允许营销人员通过互动体验和游戏吸引受众并增加销量。游戏化营销内容可以增加参与度和注意力时间，并产生更多潜在客户。 Interactive 允许您创建 20 多种不同的游戏活动。通过一次订阅，您可以随时创建测验、记忆、配对游戏、隐藏物体游戏、找不同、拼图、前后、星座、幸运饼干、幻灯片等。您可以使用内容块和直观灵活的编辑器在几分钟内创建项目或游戏。 Interacty 提供了大量节省时间的业务模板，而且它还是一个很棒的创意库 - 您一定会在这里找到适合您下一次营销活动的概念。 Interacty 与 Unsplash 集成，...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
创建在线测验和交互式演示来吸引观众。适用于任何具有互联网连接的设备。最多 100 000 名参与者
Goosechase
goosechase.com
对于 Goosechase，经验就是一切！ Goosechase 最初受到寻宝游戏的启发，是一个互动体验平台 (IXP)，使领导者、组织和学校能够参与、激活和教育他们的社区。 Goosechase 是在线创建的，但在现实世界中玩，通过旨在支持组织的引人入胜的互动挑战，让社区变得栩栩如生。直观的平台可以轻松地对任何社区产生可重复的、有趣的和积极的影响。自 2011 年在加拿大孵化以来，Goosechase 已为全球数十万个团队建设、培训、筹款、教育、旅游和娱乐体验提供了支持。
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
Brame
brame.io
Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Drimify
drimify.com
Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize 是一个适合各种规模企业的游戏化和社区参与平台。其产品包括易于使用的内容管理系统，功能丰富，可定制的成就和奖励，激励社交行为的多种机制以及报告和分析。
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
在社交网络和网站上推动您的营销活动，产生潜在客户。监控您的社交网络并执行社交聆听、品牌监控和实时内容管理。 - 通过您的应用程序、网站或社交网络，通过简单的互动内容扩大您的数字受众并获得合格的潜在客户。 - 分析您的客户和用户在社交网络、论坛和媒体上关于您的品牌的社交对话。
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked 是一个游戏化平台，用于创建互动促销活动，以增加销售线索、奖励和激励销售团队并建立客户忠诚度。将潜在客户转变为微型影响者。无论渠道如何，都可以通过个性化的活动和促销来吸引和激励您的受众。创造高质量的销售线索，收集营销选择加入，并获得识别下一个客户所需的见解。激励和奖励您的员工和渠道合作伙伴的表现。通过我们的一系列互动解决方案提高销售业绩、奖励培训并给予即时认可。
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio 使大型品牌和媒体能够通过 50 多种模板化互动格式（测验、竞赛、调查、测试、动画游戏等）跨数字渠道吸引受众。通过严格遵守 GDPR，该平台可以收集丰富的第一方数据，这些数据可以推送到客户更广泛的技术以丰富数据。目前已有 400 多家企业使用 Qualifio，包括 TF1、Nestl、PepsiCo、PSG、MediaMarkt、LOral、RTL 等。
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu 是一个游戏化平台，旨在帮助您创建丰富的应用内体验，从而提高客户参与度和保留率。借助 50 多个预构建模板以及从头开始创建自己的模板的能力，您可以轻松解决您面临的任何保留或参与问题。 CustomerGlu 拥有解决所有现有保留和参与问题所需的一切。无论您是想推荐产品、减少漏斗中的流失率、改善重复交易还是鼓励采用功能，CustomerGlu 都能满足您的需求。主要功能： 推荐产品：提出一系列问题，根据他们的答案给出个性化推荐。新用户调查：对新用户进行调查，了解他们来自哪里，并了解要投资哪些渠道。减少漏斗中的流失：通过在购物车页面上显示旋转轮子赢得优惠券来提高转化率/报酬。...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics 是一个创新的客户参与平台，专门从事访客激活、客户参与和最先进的分析套件。该平台使 B2C 品牌能够自动化、个性化并全面管理其客户生命周期，实现最雄心勃勃的愿景并推动增长。凭借对快速实施（45 天内上线！）和持续创新的承诺，Solitics 合作伙伴和客户在转化、保留和生命周期价值方面见证了出色的成果。多个垂直领域的数百个全球品牌正在利用 Solitics 以创新和个性化的方式实时吸引客户。
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch 是一款先进的推荐和忠诚度营销软件，无论您的客户在哪里露营，无论是在您的移动或网络应用程序内还是外，都可以吸引他们。一些世界上最具创新性和知名的品牌使用 SaaSquatch 来奖励他们的拥护者、建立忠诚的社区并加速收入增长。 SaaSquatch 可以灵活地处理最先进的忠诚度和推荐计划，让您可以奖励您选择的任何行为的拥护者，然后让他们通过推荐来帮助扩大您的客户群。我们的奖励引擎可让您设置独特的赚取条件、创建奖励等级并提供各种不同的奖励来创建完美的定制计划。此外，本机集成、企业级安全性、欺诈检测和多语言支持提供了与您一起扩展的强大功能和可扩展性。利用您已有的客户数据来开展活...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep 是一个病毒式营销平台，提供用于创建抽奖、竞赛和赠品的工具。