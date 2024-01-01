替代项 - Rewards Fuel
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral 的抽奖和奖励是在线发展业务的最快方式。产生流量、扩大您的列表并将订阅者转化为客户。
Heyo
heyo.com
使用 Heyo 轻松创建抽奖、竞赛和活动应用程序，并将其发布到移动设备、Facebook 和网络上的任何位置。
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond 使营销人员可以轻松创建登陆页面和竞赛、跟踪销售线索、发送电子邮件等。
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam 是一个增长营销平台。我们帮助您开展精彩的活动来发展您的业务。
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
举办引人入胜的竞赛和赠品。 增加社交媒体关注者、增加时事通讯订阅者、捕捉新线索、吸引受众、增加网站流量等等。
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman 是一个 SaaS 平台，用于通过多个社交媒体渠道创建和管理赠品。它是一款跨平台应用程序，允许用户在 Facebook、Twitter、YouTube、Instagram、TikTok、Pinterest、Telegram、Reddit、Spotify、Steam、Discord 和 Twitch 上发布内容。提供推荐操作、测验、民意调查和开放式问题功能，以及将用户重定向到 Google Play 和 App Store 以下载您选择的内容的选项。 Socialman 是一款为有兴趣提高社交媒体参与度和影响力的营销人员、博主和品牌提供的工具。
ShortStack
shortstack.com
加入数以千计的财富 500 强品牌、广告公司和小型企业的行列，使用 ShortStack 打造定制的互动营销活动。 创建可定制的竞赛、抽奖、测验、主题标签赠品、评论参加竞赛、登陆页面、弹出窗口等。
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform 是一种创新的营销工具，可根据位置简化公司与客户互动的方式。
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker 为营销人员提供了 30 种机制，可通过 Facebook、手机或网站上的社交媒体举办竞赛和有奖游戏。
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
在社交网络和网站上推动您的营销活动，产生潜在客户。监控您的社交网络并执行社交聆听、品牌监控和实时内容管理。 - 通过您的应用程序、网站或社交网络，通过简单的互动内容扩大您的数字受众并获得合格的潜在客户。 - 分析您的客户和用户在社交网络、论坛和媒体上关于您的品牌的社交对话。
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio 使大型品牌和媒体能够通过 50 多种模板化互动格式（测验、竞赛、调查、测试、动画游戏等）跨数字渠道吸引受众。通过严格遵守 GDPR，该平台可以收集丰富的第一方数据，这些数据可以推送到客户更广泛的技术以丰富数据。目前已有 400 多家企业使用 Qualifio，包括 TF1、Nestl、PepsiCo、PSG、MediaMarkt、LOral、RTL 等。
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
即插即用软件，用于构建和跟踪您自己的推荐计划或联属计划。被全球营销人员评选为第一名。唯一获得HubSpot官方认证的推荐软件。 👉 使用我们的拖放活动构建器在几天而不是几周内构建您的计划。我们提供高级白标定制，无需编写一行代码！创建推荐计划、联属计划、大使计划、推荐赢得比赛等等！ 👉 访问 100 多个由营销专家设计的可编辑推荐计划模板。 👉 与 HubSpot、Stripe、Salesforce、Pipedrive、Intercom、Zoho、Zapier 等集成。 👉 Referral Factory 还提供 webhook 功能、高级 API 和多个 Zapier 触发器，帮助您...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise 是创建病毒式赠品和竞赛、登陆页面以及调查和测验等引人入胜的表格的最简单方法。 Woorise 帮助小型企业与受众建立联系、收集潜在客户并完成销售。
Woobox
woobox.com
提高参与度的体验 轻松创建并成功举办竞赛、赠品、民意调查、优惠券、表格等。
ViralKit
viralkit.io
通过我们的人工智能竞赛和赠品工具提升您的社会影响力。 打破传统竞赛、赠品和抽奖的界限！利用人工智能的力量来大幅增加关注者、点赞、客户和参与度。
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep 是一个病毒式营销平台，提供用于创建抽奖、竞赛和赠品的工具。