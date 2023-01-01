替代项 - ReviewRev
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
增长最快的数字营销机构白标平台。 CRM、电子邮件、2 向短信、漏斗生成器等等！
Podium
podium.com
通过评论、消息传递、付款、网络聊天等为您的企业提供不公平的优势。
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com 是一家丹麦消费者评论网站，于 2007 年在丹麦成立，托管全球企业评论。每月发布近 100 万条新评论。该网站为企业提供免费增值服务。该公司依靠用户、软件和合规团队来报告和删除平台上违反 Trustpilot 内容指南的评论。 Trustpilot 在纽约、丹佛、伦敦、哥本哈根、维尔纽斯、柏林和墨尔本设有办事处，拥有 700 多名员工。有独立调查表明，Trustpilot 等评论网站可能存在虚假评论。
Kenect
kenect.com
随时随地与客户互动 - 通过手机发短信。将您的销售线索加倍、生成在线评论、捕获付款并开始视频聊天对话，所有这些都通过短信进行。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企业软件随时随地在任何设备上管理客户：CRM、文本和电子邮件营销、社交媒体、网站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社交媒体管理平台通过内置工具创建和自定义内容，将其安排到多个社交媒体页面，投放广告并获得业务成果。
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself 是一家在线声誉管理和隐私公司，提供软件和服务，包括：负面 Google 结果、个人品牌、私人信息保护、暗网扫描等。
Debutify
debutify.com
用更少的时间、更少的精力获得更多的评论。 Debutify Reviews 简化了客户评论的请求、收集和管理，因此您可以更快地获得更多评论。
G2
g2.com
根据用户评级和社交数据比较最佳的商业软件和服务。针对 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和营销软件的评论。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
通过适用于小型企业的 #1 营销平台® 为您的品牌注入活力。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
本地搜索成功的一体化平台 · 借助 BrightLocal 提升排名、提高声誉并在本地搜索中脱颖而出。
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak 通过在简单的界面中提供可操作的见解，促进了世界上最受欢迎的应用程序和游戏的增长。 → 免费试用我们！
Text Request
textrequest.com
激发客户参与度 该商务消息传递平台可让您直接在计算机上使用办公室电话号码发送短信，这样您就可以真正得到回复。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家纽约市的科技公司，专注于在线品牌管理领域。它利用基于云的应用程序网络、搜索引擎和其他设施提供品牌更新。该公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 于 2006 年创立。最新数据显示，2019 年市值超过 20 亿美元，2021 财年收入为 3.547 亿美元。
Broadly
broadly.com
在线声誉和客户体验软件可帮助您制定在线营销策略，从而推动客户推荐、潜在客户、评论和收入。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌销售数字解决方案的最简单方法。 Vendasta 是一个白标平台，面向为中小型企业提供数字解决方案的公司。
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 应用程序审核管理和 ASO 工具。分析反馈、管理评级和回复评论，增加 App Store、Google Play、Amazon 的自然下载量。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
获得更多评论并建立声誉的最简单方法。创造社交媒体热度，改善您的搜索引擎优化并赢得更多销售。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
收集评论、故事、社交媒体提要、照片并将其嵌入任何网站的最佳 UGC 平台。自动地！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一个电子商务营销平台，为客户评论、视觉营销、忠诚度、推荐和短信营销提供最先进的解决方案。在此详细了解您的品牌如何通过 Yotpo 推动增长。
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby 是一个现代化的、DMS 集成的自动化通信平台，可以轻松地与客户建立联系并转化为客户。推动经销商的服务绩效进入快车道。
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko 是一个 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 用户友好的声誉管理平台，使营销人员和企业主能够通过自动化节省时间。产品包括 ✅ 评论管理、 ✅ 社交媒体、 ✅ PowerListings 等等。立即订阅 Rannko！ 🤩😎🤩😎
Appbot
appbot.co
应用程序审核和评级工具可提升您的整体客户体验。 该平台适合认真对待评论和评级的公司。 Appbot 提供世界一流的评论和评级监控、回复和分析。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屡获殊荣的客户评论软件公司。获得更多评论。回应客户。查找有关客户体验的见解。
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial 是一款社交媒体管理解决方案，适用于拥有多个地点和个人资料的企业。通过一个集中平台管理您的所有发布、广告、参与、评论和报告 MavSocial 为多地点企业提供了一种独特的能力，可以快速、轻松地创建针对地理定位的 Facebook 广告。 MavSocial 支持 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google Business Profiles 和 Tumblr。
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn 的销售点系统和支付处理软件专为您的工作方式而设计。您会得到真正关心您的人的 24/7/365 的支持。
Mobal
mobal.io
从一个地方轻松管理您的所有商户列表。我们让您的企业列表管理变得有趣、快速、愉快。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource 是呼叫跟踪、潜在客户管理和业务分析解决方案的行业领导者。最大化您的营销资金并获得可衡量的结果。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 为多地点品牌提供大规模监控、分析和改善客户体验所需的本地见解和工具。
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...