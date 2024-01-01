替代项 - Recurly
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon 是一个会员平台，让艺术家和创作者可以轻松获得报酬。加入超过 200,000 多名创作者的行列，从每月超过 400 万订阅会员那里赚取薪水。
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe 是一家美国金融服务和软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，总部位于美国加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司主要为电子商务网站和移动应用程序提供支付处理软件和应用程序编程接口（API）。
Pabbly
pabbly.com
强大的软件工具来运营您的业务。在一个软件包中即可访问表单创建、电子邮件营销、计费、自动化等业务关键应用程序。
Zoho Billing
zoho.com
订阅计费软件，专为成长型企业打造。 从头到尾处理您的客户订阅计费生命周期。自动定期计费、管理订阅、发送专业的税务合规发票，并每次都按时收到付款。
2Checkout
2checkout.com
随时随地在线接受付款。 2Checkout.com 是一项在线支付处理服务，可帮助您接受信用卡、PayPal 和借记卡。
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
与 AICPA 的第一家也是唯一一家为任何规模的公司提供会计和财务管理软件的首选提供商一起提高投资回报率并改造您的组织。
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring 是一家软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，为销售软件和其他在线数字产品的公司提供全方位服务的电子商务平台。
SendOwl
sendowl.com
SendOwl 让您可以轻松地通过博客、社交媒体或任何可以粘贴链接的地方直接向受众销售数字产品
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
收入增长和联盟平台 PayKickstart 是市场上最完整的结帐、定期计费、联盟管理和保留解决方案，具有全球功能。它就像您的会计、产品/开发和营销团队的延伸。
Younium
younium.com
Younium 是一个用于运行可扩展订阅业务的一体化平台。它包括 B2B 公司的订阅管理、订阅计费、付款、财务和订阅仪表板。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一个电子商务营销平台，为客户评论、视觉营销、忠诚度、推荐和短信营销提供最先进的解决方案。在此详细了解您的品牌如何通过 Yotpo 推动增长。
Paddle
paddle.com
帮助 B2B 和 B2C SaaS 提高全球转化率、减少客户流失、保持合规性并快速扩大规模。
Subbly
subbly.co
Subbly 是一个一体化商务平台，允许您启动、运行和发展任何订阅业务模式。立即开始为期 2 周的免费试用。
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo 提供您可以信赖的 B2C 和 B2B 电子商务、订单管理、个性化和销售点统一商务解决方案。
EQUP
equp.com
方便、实惠、有效 真正发挥作用的高级 CRM 软件！ 通过 EQUP 超越智能 CRM，通过自动化营销、销售和计费操作来增强您的业务能力 在一款一体化软件中。
Rainex
rainex.io
Rainex 是一个具有简单灵活功能的平台，用于创建订阅、开具发票和自动化所有日常计费流程。
Abowire
abowire.com
不要使用会计软件来管理您的订阅。使用 Abowire 以正确的方式做到这一点！ Abowire 是在欧洲销售订阅的德国 Abo 平台。增加经常性收入并将技术运营成本降低 4 倍 管理订阅者入职、付款和发票、多种计费和定价等。通过销售 B2B 和 B2C 客户的订阅，利用我们的多租户解决方案增强您的组织。我们的专家随时准备帮助您发展业务。
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora 是订阅管理领域的领导者。使用 Zuora 的高级计费工具套件建立和发展您成功的订阅业务。
Stykite
stykite.com
Stykite is a full-stack subscription management platform that let's you launch & scale your saas product to new geographies. The payment gateways are pre-integrated and stykite also owns sales tax, risk and any other compliance.
SimpleCirc
simplecirc.com
SimpleCirc is affordable, cloud-based, subscriber management software for small and medium sized magazine & newspaper publishers. Quickly and easily add, renew and update your subscribers. Take orders online. Sell back issues and promotional items. Give your subscribers access to your digital conten...
Rebill
rebill.com
Rebill es una solución para cobros recurrentes y automatización financiera en América Latina. Los comerciantes pueden empezar a vender suscripciones y membresías en minutos mediante una página de pago “plug-and-play” pre-fabricada y gestionar sus procesos financieros desde un único lugar.
PayRequest
payrequest.io
PayRequest is a No-Code Billing & Subscriptions Platform for SaaS Businesses and SMBs. PayRequest integrates with payment gateways like Stripe, Mollie, PayPal and more, to offer payment solutions like payment links, payment pages, subscriptions, donation pages and more. Send your payment requests vi...
Pelcro
get.pelcro.com
Pelcro is an all-in-one Subscription & Membership Management Platform. A comprehensive and self-serve platform with no code required but has all of the development tools to provide ultimate flexibility. Top Pelcro Features: - Easily create subscriptions and e-commerce products in one place - Easily ...
Nummuspay
nummuspay.com
Nummuspay’s subscription management and credit card processing platform manages all parts of the revenue lifecycle for subscription and recurring revenue businesses.
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Superfast headless commerce for product-obsessed brands and agencies. Craft unique and memorable product experiences and sell your products on any channel, at any scale, in any way you dream it.
circuly
circuly.io
circuly is a circular-economy B2B SaaS for websites that makes renting out physical products as easy and profitable as selling them. circuly offers everything companies need to successfully launch and scale their subscription / product-as-a-service model.
Buzops
buzops.com
Buzops is more than a gym management system. We are a unified team with the mission to empower gym owners and to be a dedicated partner in amplifying the efficiency and growth of your fitness business. In 2009, Michael founded a personal training company, quickly scaling it to $3 million in revenue ...
Aria Systems
ariasystems.com
In today’s on-demand world, the needs of the market can turn on a dime. Aria Systems gives enterprise companies speed and agility to change with it. Aria’s cloud-based monetization platform removes billing bottlenecks to allow companies to quickly launch and evolve their offerings. Only Aria provide...
Upodi
upodi.com
Upodi 是领先的订阅计费和管理平台，可自动执行 SaaS 和订阅业务的定价、计费和开票操作。 Upodi 为其核心系统基础设施提供世界一流的定期计费引擎，支持欧洲和世界其他地区的无限可扩展性。
Rebillia Platform
rebillia.com
完全可定制、灵活且可扩展的企业级定期订单和订阅计费引擎，适合任何企业。 Rebillia 提供了生成独特订阅模型所需的工具以及为客户提供无缝注册流程，包括： - 完全嵌入式结账 - 通过我们的计费构建器完全可定制的订阅模型 - 强大的通知系统 - 全球支付配置 - 多个销售渠道均由我们管理单一平台。