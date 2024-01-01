替代项 - RADAAR
Meta Business Suite
business.facebook.com
从一处管理 Facebook、Messenger 和 Instagram 上的所有业务活动。
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的营销、销售、客户服务和 CRM 软件平台，以及方法、资源和支持，帮助企业更好地发展。开始使用免费工具，并随着您的成长进行升级。
X Pro
pro.twitter.com
X PROo（以前称为 TweetDeck）是一款用于管理 X（以前称为 Twitter）帐户的社交媒体仪表板应用程序。 TweetDeck 最初是一个独立的应用程序，后来被 Twitter Inc. 收购并集成到 Twitter 的界面中。 它类似于 Twitter 于 2016 年停产的“仪表板应用程序”。与其他 Twitter 应用程序一样，它与 Twitter API 交互，允许用户发送和接收推文以及查看个人资料。截至 2010 年 6 月，它是最受欢迎的 Twitter 应用程序，拥有 23% 的市场份额，仅次于 Twitter 官方网站，在发布新状态更新方面拥有 45.7% 的...
Buffer
buffer.com
在社交媒体上建立您的受众并发展您的品牌。
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite是一个社交媒体管理平台，由Ryan Holmes于2008年创建。该系统的用户界面采用仪表板的形式，支持Twitter、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn和YouTube的社交网络集成。 Hootsuite 总部位于温哥华，在多伦多、布加勒斯特和墨西哥城等 13 个地点拥有近 1,000 名员工。该公司在超过 175 个国家/地区拥有超过 1600 万用户。
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、内容、社交媒体和竞争性研究的解决方案。受到全球超过 6000000 名营销人员的信赖
Metricool
metricool.com
分析、管理和发展您的数字形象。 一切都在一处。规划您的社交媒体内容、查看您的数据并管理您的在线广告活动。
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social 是一款社交媒体管理工具，可帮助企业和机构扩大在社交媒体上的影响力。免费注册。无需信用卡。
Planable
planable.io
Planable 是社交媒体活动的指挥中心，受到代理机构、自由职业者和营销团队的信赖，可用于创建、协作、批准和安排。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家在线营销公司，总部位于马萨诸塞州沃尔瑟姆，在科罗拉多州拉夫兰设有办事处；和纽约，纽约。 该公司成立于1995年，后于2015年出售给Endurance International。
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
通过 Sprout Social 重新构想社交媒体如何发展您的业务。查看我们的社交媒体管理工具的实际应用。立即开始您自己的免费试用。
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly 是品牌成功平台，使营销团队能够通过协作、发布和分析功能在线发展成功的品牌。
Publer
publer.io
使用 Publer 安排您的 Facebook 帖子、Instagram 帖子、推文、LinkedIn 更新、Pinterest 引脚、Google 我的商家帖子和 YouTube 视频。节省时间、增加流量、专注于您的业务。
Simplified
simplified.com
一体化数字设计平台可帮助您以前所未有的方式创建内容、扩展品牌并与团队协作。讲述故事所需的一切都集中在一处。
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - 提高品牌知名度和流量的社交媒体营销工具。我们为营销人员量身定制了社交媒体调度自动化。
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
精心制作的社交媒体管理工具可帮助您超越目标
SocialBee
socialbee.io
更多线索，更少努力。社交媒体管理工具、培训和团队。 14 天免费试用，无需信用卡。预订演示。
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
一款易于使用的社交媒体管理软件，可让您保持井然有序、节省时间并轻松管理收件箱、发布、报告、监控和团队协作工具。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企业软件随时随地在任何设备上管理客户：CRM、文本和电子邮件营销、社交媒体、网站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
FeedHive
feedhive.io
我们为您提供社交超能力 ⚡。利用人工智能的力量自动化社交媒体参与和转化。
Crowdfire
crowdfireapp.com
Crowdfire 是一款功能强大的社交媒体管理工具，适用于世界各地的品牌、企业、机构和个人。使用社交媒体 CRM、高级分析、后期调度程序、内容管理器等来提升您的游戏水平！
Social Champ
socialchamp.io
统治数字空间的社交媒体管理工具。 使用 Social Champ 管理多个社交帐户、创建带有图像或视频的帖子、组织收到的消息、提高投资回报率、跟踪分析、生成报告、简化和自动化内容创建过程。
Sendible
sendible.com
在社交媒体上提升您的品牌故事。与您的客户和团队合作，在每个平台上规划、发布和衡量内容的成功。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社交媒体管理平台通过内置工具创建和自定义内容，将其安排到多个社交媒体页面，投放广告并获得业务成果。
Hearsay Systems
hearsaysocial.com
技术应该加强人际关系，而不是取代人际关系。 Hearsay 客户参与平台使顾问能够真实、智能地发展业务关系。只有 Hearsay 能够主动引导和捕捉数字通信的最后一英里，以大规模提供人类客户体验。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何帮助公关和营销团队监控新闻和社交媒体的媒体报道并增强品牌管理。
Flick
flick.social
在一个易于使用的平台上，您可以在 Instagram 上发展所需的一切。 去年，超过 100,000 名创作者、营销人员和代理机构使用 Flick 作为他们选择的标签、日程安排和分析平台。
eclincher
eclincher.com
发现 eclincher，您唯一需要的社交媒体管理平台！征服社交媒体的压力并控制您的社交媒体营销任务！
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家纽约市的科技公司，专注于在线品牌管理领域。它利用基于云的应用程序网络、搜索引擎和其他设施提供品牌更新。该公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 于 2006 年创立。最新数据显示，2019 年市值超过 20 亿美元，2021 财年收入为 3.547 亿美元。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌销售数字解决方案的最简单方法。 Vendasta 是一个白标平台，面向为中小型企业提供数字解决方案的公司。
Nuelink
nuelink.com
在几分钟内安排几个月的社交内容！ Nuelink 帮助您规划、自动化和管理您的社交媒体，并在您的社交媒体自行运行时节省您专注于业务的时间。
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
在社交媒体上与客户进行大规模互动。 Statusbrew 是一款社交媒体参与工具，可统一您的社交收件箱、将您的团队聚集在一起并创建自动化工作流程。而且，还有更多。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
获得更多评论并建立声誉的最简单方法。创造社交媒体热度，改善您的搜索引擎优化并赢得更多销售。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
优化数字客户旅程。 Emplifi 的客户体验软件和社交媒体管理软件的统一平台缩小了 CX 差距。
HeyOrca
heyorca.com
专为团队打造的社交媒体调度程序🙌 附带无限用户，无需为额外用户付费
Cloud Campaign
cloudcampaign.com
Cloud Campaign 借助强大、可品牌化、可扩展的社交媒体管理软件和致力于您业务成功的五星级支持，帮助您建立一个蓬勃发展的营销机构。
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B 社交媒体管理平台，用于管理、监控和衡量您的所有社交媒体活动。实现您的 B2B 营销目标。预订演示。
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi 是多地点品牌的营销平台。我们帮助 Ace Hardware、Sport Clips 和 Anytime Fitness 等企业通过每个营销渠道与当地受众建立联系。
Reputation
reputation.com
互动的世界需要行动平台。将评论、点赞、列表、评论和点击的反馈转化为您的竞争优势。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 为多地点品牌提供大规模监控、分析和改善客户体验所需的本地见解和工具。
Conte.ai
postoplan.contenive.com
Conte.ai is an AI-powered web service offering highly efficient social media management and content creation. Conte.ai's team of creative experts crafts content strategies for businesses operating in 15+ industries. Conte.ai's proprietary content-creation system is based on the synergy of artificial...
SocialDog
social-dog.net
SocialDog is an all-In-one Twitter marketing service allowing businesses and individuals to manage their Twitter accounts smartly and efficiently. Features such as account operation management, follower management, engagement analytics and auto-tweet scheduling to help you to optimize your activity...
RecurPost
recurpost.com
RecurPost is your smart social media scheduler, that allows you to get consistently predictable results automatically. When you schedule a post, it goes to one of your content libraries, and then once it gets posted on your social accounts, it goes and sits at the end of the library ready to be post...
Sked Social
skedsocial.com
Sked Social is your #1 Instagram-first social media scheduler. Create, source, share and cross-post your best Instagram content to Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and more in just a few clicks. * Visually plan your content weeks in advance - without limits. * Invite unlimited users to ...
Digital Air Strike
digitalairstrike.com
Digital Air Strike is the leading customer engagement technology partner helping 7,700+ businesses leverage digital and social media environments. Our technology, team, and culture contribute to the success of our clients. * Quickly improve your online reputation and digital presence with award-win...
Salesforce Marketing Cloud
salesforce.com
Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a marketing engagement platform helps marketers, businesses, and brands create and implement strategies to engage with their customers and build long-term relationships. It combines various marketing channels, like email, mobile messaging, chat apps (WhatsApp), and more...
Echobox
echobox.com
Echobox helps publishers around the world save time and increase performance with newsletter and social media automation.
Facelift
facelift-bbt.com
Facelift is a multiple certified software solution with all components for professional social media marketing on enterprise level. All-in-one software enables companies to manage their marketing activities centrally and efficiently. Facelift's world-leading social media management tool with activ...
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Brandwatch Social Media Management
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Social Media Management, previously Falcon.io, is a leading solution for social media monitoring, advertising, publishing, audience and performance analytics, and managing customer data. Brandwatch Social Media Management enables brands to explore the full potential of digital marketing a...
Dash Hudson
dashhudson.com
Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business resul...
Synup
synup.com
Synup 通过三管齐下的方法转变品牌的在线形象：本地列表、声誉管理和社交媒体管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一个整体仪表板中跨所有地点和媒体渠道提供相关且值得信赖的业务内容。品牌现在可以管理和优化其所有营业地点的列表和内容，同时提高其在线评论、排名和参与度。 Synup 将所有在线资料和平台转变为营销渠道以提高投资回报率。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一个由 AI 提供支持的云原生统一客户服务平台，可在 30 多个数字、社交和语音渠道中实现无缝的客户和代理体验，并提供实时的可操作和可扩展的见解，从而无需任何其他单点解决方案。 Sprinklr 服务 – - 使客户能够在他们的首选渠道上与您的品牌互动，获得一致的品牌体验，从而让客户满意。 - 为客服人员提供统一/360 度客户视图，并利用人工智能的力量推荐最相关的响应，以提高客服人员的工作效率和体验。 - 为主管提供有意义且可操作的见解，以推动增长和卓越运营 - 通过在整个企业范围内扩展的实时联络中心见解，帮助领导者发现增长、转型和创新的机会。
NapoleonCat
napoleoncat.com
在社交媒体上吸引和支持客户。 管理、发布、分析、成长——通过一体化的社交媒体管理平台连接您的团队并理清您的工作流程。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
通过渠道营销自动化 一个平台可满足您所有分布式营销需求
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX 确保您最近的营业地点可见，从而推动从发现到购买等过程中的参与度。